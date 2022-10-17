Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Riverfront Fall Festival to take over Downtown Cape Girardeau on Sat.
MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. A look at the low river level and Tower Rock in Perry County, Mo. on Friday, Oct. 21.
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two receive minor injuries in car-deer crash south of Salem
Both occupants of a car complained of minor injuries but refused hospital treatment following a car-deer crash Friday night on Route 37 south of Salem near Sassafras Road. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver, 26-year-old Mallory Seals of South Pearl Street in Salem, and passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Crider of Church Street in Salem, were both checked for injuries by United Medical Response, but decline going to the hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
wfcnnews.com
Morning fire destroys Benton home
BENTON - A morning house fire is under investigation in Benton. Crews for first called to the scene this morning in the 400 block of East Smith Street. The home was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire. An investigation is ongoing into exactly what caused the fire to start.
wfcnnews.com
Fatal accident shuts down IL-37 in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A fatal traffic accident has closed Illinois Route 37 in Williamson County. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. north of Stiritz Road and involved at least two vehicles. One of those vehicles was on fire when emergency crews first arrived. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction...
cilfm.com
One person has died following a fire in Marion
One person has died following a fire in Marion. On October 18th a little after 5pm, Marion firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Meadowland Parkway. Crews learned there was someone inside when they arrived, and entered the building for an immediate search. Due to the heavy fire and smoke they were unable to get to the victim.
cilfm.com
ISP investigates fatal traffic crash in Randolph County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Randolph County. ISP say a car and truck were traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 150 Thursday afternoon, when the truck slowed down for a truck ahead waiting to make a left turn. The car failed to reduce speed and hit the truck, pushing it into the westbound lane and colliding head on with a third car.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Family Services employee accused of using meth
The man charged in connection with the 2019 death of a Cape Girardeau teenager made his first appearance before a judge this morning.
KFVS12
Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested
cilfm.com
Franklin County Stabbing Under Investigation
BUCKNER Ill. (WJPF) A stabbing is under investigation in Franklin County. Authorities responded to the scene Thursday, October 20th around 7:30pm.The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation ongoing.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
mymoinfo.com
Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.
Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
kbsi23.com
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
northcountynews.org
Man died from ingesting substance during traffic stop
Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour reported that on Oct. 12, at approximately 10 p.m. the Sparta Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Broadway in Sparta. During the traffic stop, Scott Schifferdecker, 46, of Steeleville, ingested an unknown substance. As soon as the officers were...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend
Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
