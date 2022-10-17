Read full article on original website
Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with state energy mandates
Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd...
ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women
Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. Confounding variables could explain the spikes, in part or in whole. But at the outset, the data seem to support the hypothesis the...
NOONAN | With charters, enrollment math doesn't add up for everyone
Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed. According to...
Maryland congressman, brother make 2022's largest contribution to a Colorado issue committee
The committee backing the ballot measure seeking to expand liquor licenses this week was the recipient of a $4.6 million donation, the largest campaign contribution given to an issue committee in Colorado this election cycle. It's also the sixth largest in state history, according to TRACER, the state's campaign finance...
ELECTION 2022 | Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Poll points to neck-and-neck race between Yadira Caraveo, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th CD
The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District is in a statistical dead heat as voting begins, an internal poll conducted by the Democratic candidate shows. A telephone survey conducted Oct. 11-16 of 600 likely voters in the district by national Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic nominee, showed her trailing Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer by 2 points, 46% to 44%, within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.
Colorado Springs Gazette: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
Committees backing ballot measure take receives millions ahead of final election push
Committees backing ballot issues that will be in front of Colorado voters next month have taken in another $3.4 million in the latest filings reported to TRACER, the state's campaign finance database. But you won't find anything in TRACER to tie a block of recent TV and social media ads...
No. 2 or No. 26? Polis, Ganahl debate Colorado's fentanyl ranking
Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican nominee, clashed over fentanyl deaths during a debate on Sunday, with the Democrat claiming a middle-of-the-pack ranking for Colorado and the challenger arguing the state sits near the top of the charts. So, who is correct?. Based on the...
Michael Bloomberg, outside groups pour in $15 million in Colorado
Outside groups playing in Colorado's elections received nearly $15 million, with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg making the single biggest splash, the latest campaign finance reports show. Bloomberg gave $2 million to a committee running ads against GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl and $1 million to Everytown for...
Democrats running in top-ticket statewide races lead challengers by double-digit margins, poll shows
The Democrats topping the ticket statewide in Colorado hold big leads over their Republican challengers as voters begin to receive ballots, a new poll released Wednesday by a Democratic firm shows. The Global Strategy Group's Rocky Mountaineer poll, conducted Oct. 6-11 in partnership with ProgressNow Colorado, found Democratic Gov. Jared...
How Colorado education board crafted its Holocaust language
A Republican State Board of Education member who believes socialism poses grave dangers at home and abroad has put his stamp on how Colorado students will learn about the Holocaust. Over the last year and a half, Steve Durham has pushed for the state’s academic standards to connect the Holocaust...
Griswold appoints election supervisor for Elbert County after clerk copied election hard drives
Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of security protocol by the county’s clerk and recorder last year. In January, Republican Clerk Dallas Schroeder admitted that he made copies of two hard drives of the county's Dominion Voting...
Debate claim: Did Polis 'fire' women who chose not get a COVID vaccine?
Heidi Ganahl on Sunday night, in effect, argued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is duplicitous — advocating for women's choice only when it suits his ideological positions. The Republican nominee for governor made the claim about Polis, who seeks reelection, during a debate in Colorado Springs. As the two candidates went back and forth on the issue of abortion, Ganahl accused Polis of "firing" women who refused to get a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denver Gazette: Can Dobbs diversion eclipse Colorado’s crime wave?
Last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning abortion policy to the states has become the Democratic Party’s one-trick pony in this fall’s political campaigns. We’ll know on Nov. 8 if it has the horsepower to turn the tide against Republicans in Colorado. To do that, it...
Aurora Sentinel: Weiser makes a winning case for his 2nd term
Of all the Colorado elected official choices voters must decide this year, the race most demanding clarity is that of state attorney general. For months, Republicans have erroneously tried to make an incongruous election case in the race between incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser and GOP challenger, John Kellner, the nascent district attorney for the Arapahoe County region.
PODIUM | Crime shows all politics truly are local
“All politics are local” is an old saying attributed to former Congressional Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill. The phrase alludes to the fact that elected officials are greatly influenced by the views and opinions of those within their districts and the issues of concern to them.
NONPROFIT REGISTER | Campaign seeks to build ‘Latino superhighway of philanthropy’
News: Five hundred people arrived at Denver Art Museum the evening of Oct. 13 ready to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Latino Community Foundation and presentation of the Philanthropist of the Year Award to Cecilia “Cec” Sanchez de Ortiz. What they hadn’t known in advance was that...
BIDLACK | Vote for psychedlic meds to help vets
There are some very interesting candidates on Colorado ballots this year. We have a Republican candidate for governor who wants to get rid of, well, government. You’ve heard the old saying that Republicans run for office claiming that government can’t work, then spend their time in office proving that point. Heidi Ganahl has pledged to eliminate the state income tax and to slash state spending. I dunno, maybe I’m strange, but I rather like the idea of properly funded schools, highways and such, but those things would all take big hits under a Ganahl administration. Polis has already cut quite a few taxes but doesn’t support a meat-cleaver approach, and that is a good thing.
