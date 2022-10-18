ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Strong Black Leads: 12 Best Black Main Characters In TV History

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKhe4_0idK33ro00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2ayS_0idK33ro00

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty


If you have a favorite TV show right now, chances are you also have a favorite character attached to that series. Sometimes it’s the sidekick, it may even be the menacingly-attractive antagonist for some, but there’s no denying the power of the lead character. What would Martin
be without the titular star’s comedic prowess? Peak MTV-era Daria without the monotone bluntness of Daria? Buffy The Vampire Slayer without, well, Buffy?!

The feeling is even greater when talking about a Black lead, a role we’ve unfortunately only witness sporadically over the years. Joining the aforementioned Lawrence, it would be characters like a bifocal-rocking blerd, a sassy set of girlfriends from Los Angeles and a West Philadelphian, born-and-raised, that individually became pioneering examples for us to see our people at the forefront of television screens, especially in Black households. Thankfully, recent faves like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and the 50 Cent-produced Power Universe are all ushering in new Black lead characters that are fiercer than ever, bolder than ever and, most importantly, as Black as they come.

RELATED: 10 Most Memorable Black Sci-Fi Movie Characters

We felt it was only right to honor the aforementioned characters in our fictional family, in addition to a few others that were the melanated face of their respective series and showed the true buying power of African Americans in media. In short, it felt great to both see and be seen.

Although this list doesn’t represent the full range of beloved Black lead characters in TV history, the 12 selected here did an outstanding job at either representing for a generation, showing an archetype that’s wildly inspiring or simply creating a person that lived as a best friend in our head. Keep the entertainment coming!

Keep scrolling to check out 12 of our favorite Black lead characters throughout television history, and feel free to share some of your own that we missed:

1. Steve Urkel, ‘Family Matters’

Played by: Jaleel White

The one that made it chic to be a geek.

2. Martin Payne, ‘Martin’

Played by: Martin Lawrence

One word: WASSUP!

3. Arnold Jackson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

Played by: Gary Coleman

The premiere child star.

4. Joan Clayton, ‘Girlfriends’

Played by: Tracee Ellis Ross

She made Black-Bohemian-meets-the-boardroom look flawless.

5. Cookie Lyon, ‘Empire’

Played by: Taraji P.Henson

People still want to see a spinoff for Cookie.

6. Will Smith, ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

Played by: Will Smith

The consummate king of all things cool in the 1990s.

7. Olivia Pope, ‘Scandal’

Played by: Kerry Washington

What. a. walk!

8. Moesha Mitchell, ‘Moesha’

Played by: Brandy

Inspired teens everywhere to keep a diary and a kooky set of friends on speed dial.

9. Issa Dee, ‘Insecure’

Played by: Issa Rae

Those mirror raps were painstakingly relatable.

10. Annalise Keating, ‘How To Get Away With Murder’

Played by: Viola Davis

You got to love a woman that knows her way around a courtroom.

11. Earnest “Earn” Marks, ‘Atlanta’

Played by: Donald Glover

The blunt realness of Earn will forever be appreciated.

12. TIE: The Whole Cast of ‘Living Single’

Played by: Queen Latifah (Khadijah James), Kim Coles (Synclaire James), Erika Alexander (Maxine “Max” Felice Shaw), T.C. Carson (Kyle Barker), John Henton (Overton “Obie” Wakefield Jones) and Kim Fields (Regina “Regine” Hunter)

They play off each other with such symbiotic grace, it’s impossible to separate how influential the cast of Living Single was on the culture collectively.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
TVLine

The Peripheral: Chloe Grace Moretz and Amazon Team Up for a Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Tale — Grade the Premiere!

The Peripheral is about to take virtual reality to a whole new extreme. In Prime Video’s latest sci-fi soirée (the premiere is now available to stream, with new episodes dropping on Fridays), a small-town young woman named Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) gets her hands on a futuristic gaming headset that ultimately puts her and her family in danger. What she at first assumes are fictional realities begin to feel more real than ever, as she and her brother quickly learn that the system they’re beta-testing is not just a game. It’s far more dangerous than that. Read on for a recap...
TheDailyBeast

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online

The final episode of House of the Dragon has leaked online days ahead of Sunday’s airing. HBO said in a statement the leak appears to be from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa and they’re “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.” “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement added. The Game of Thrones spinoff now follows in its predecessor's footsteps, which also fell victim to an episode leak in 2017 during its seventh season.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
ABCNY

Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY

Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

306
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy