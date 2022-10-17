ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a

The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

THURSDAY: Huge Chunk of Montana Under Fire Weather Watch

A long, warm autumn comes with some risk as well over 1/2 of Montana is under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday. The GOOD news is that this dangerous period of time should be short lived with rain, snow and much cooler temperatures covering the entire state of Montana this weekend. Some regions are expecting significant snowfall in the higher elevations.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home

There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First

With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana

Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers

Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Bird Hunter Survives Surprise Encounter With Montana Grizzly Bear

A beautiful fall day for bird hunting led to what could have been a fatal encounter. Unfortunately, for the animal, it was. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that a man who was hunting for upland game birds was attacked by a large male grizzly bear. The incident occurred last week in a creek bottom east of Choteau, Montana.
CHOTEAU, MT
NBCMontana

Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
MY 103.5

Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?

2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?

When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days

Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days A dozen passengers were aboard Gilmer, Salisbury & Company’s stagecoach as the six horses trotted leisurely up a long, wooded hill. Just as the road emerged from the timber a large gentleman with an enormous gun arose from the brush and ordered the driver to “hold up, sir!” ...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy