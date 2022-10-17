Read full article on original website
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
THURSDAY: Huge Chunk of Montana Under Fire Weather Watch
A long, warm autumn comes with some risk as well over 1/2 of Montana is under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday. The GOOD news is that this dangerous period of time should be short lived with rain, snow and much cooler temperatures covering the entire state of Montana this weekend. Some regions are expecting significant snowfall in the higher elevations.
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
Missoula Team Returns After Helping With Hurricane Ian in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team returned to Missoula on Sunday after helping with the response to Hurricane Ian in the town of North Port, Florida. KGVO News spoke to DES Coordinator Nick Holloway and Assistant Fire Chief for the Missoula City Fire Department...
Bird Hunter Survives Surprise Encounter With Montana Grizzly Bear
A beautiful fall day for bird hunting led to what could have been a fatal encounter. Unfortunately, for the animal, it was. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that a man who was hunting for upland game birds was attacked by a large male grizzly bear. The incident occurred last week in a creek bottom east of Choteau, Montana.
Montana’s Most Famous Horror Movie Isn’t What You’d Think
The movie industry has become increasingly prominent in Montana recently, but movies set or filmed here tend to represent only a few preeminent genres. There is one genre in particular that we don't see a lot of in our state. Movies made in Montana are most commonly westerns or thrillers;...
Montana Gov Greg Gianforte Welcomes Land Purchase For Public Access
This week, Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed the purchase of 5,700 acres in the Big Snowy Mountain Range. This purchase provides Montanans access to 100,000 acres of state and federal lands. Greg Gianforte had this to say:. The state has a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife habitat...
NBCMontana
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Is This Popular Montana Vacation Destination In Trouble?
2021 was a record year for Yellowstone National Park with almost 4.5 million people visiting the popular destination. Of course, this is big business for several Montana towns that rely on tourism to make a living and feed their families. So hopes were high in 2022, especially with the park...
Did You Know Montana Has a Full Sized Stonehenge?
When you play in a bagpipe band in Montana for as long as I have you will pick up an odd gig here or there. There is usually travel involved. Sometimes it can be tedious and a drag, but sometimes there is a gig that comes along that just seems too good to be true and out of a storybook and it lives up to everything you could imagine.
Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days
Montana’s Wild and Wooly Stagecoach Days A dozen passengers were aboard Gilmer, Salisbury & Company’s stagecoach as the six horses trotted leisurely up a long, wooded hill. Just as the road emerged from the timber a large gentleman with an enormous gun arose from the brush and ordered the driver to “hold up, sir!” ...
What Ticks Off Montanans? Here’s Some of Your Reactions
If you want to drive slow- stay in the right lane! Don't hog the left lane. This isn't Portland! Ha...that was just some of your reactions after a great write-up from one of our contributors. In case you missed it, Nikki Vega is new to Montana. She recently took a...
