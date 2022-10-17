Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Related
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
This $6 Meal Is One Of The Best In San Francisco According To A Professional Foodie
From cheap eats to affordable housing in the Bay Area, lots of California residents know how to sniff out a great deal. A good example is this hidden gem in San Francisco that serves a delicious meal for the low cost of only $6, according to a professional foodie. Tim...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
Eater
This Divisadero Italian Restaurant Is Offering a Steeply Discounted Weeknight Menu
The Bay Area is infamous for its pricey lifestyles and inaccessibly expensive luxuries — and increasingly, that includes wild and wacky restaurants, too. Now, Divisadero Street restaurant Che Fico’s smaller neighboring outpost Che Fico Alimentari is hoping to offer something slightly more affordable. Owner and chef David Nayfeld took to Instagram to let fans know about “Cena Presto,” a three-course menu for $55 the restaurant will offer Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. “This is a great way to experience our restaurant on a budget!” the Instagram post reads.
Food Beast
'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?
Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
Cafe, Theater, and Wellness Center Coming to San Jose
The School of Arts and Culture has been fundraising for a cafe connected to a theater and wellness center at 1783 Alum Rock Avenue, across from the Mexican Heritage Plaza.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle
HOW TO WIN – 10/20 & 10/21:. Monday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 7:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle at Chase Center. ENTER BELOW for a chance...
calmatters.network
Film festival's focus on human rights as urgent as ever a quarter century after its founding
Much has changed since the United Nations Association Film Festival (UNAFF) made its debut 25 years ago. The documentary festival has nearly quadrupled in size, growing from three days of screenings to 11. And now, the festival not only hosts screenings around the Peninsula, but it also takes some of its offerings on the road to national and international destinations throughout the year. The festival’s jury, which selects the films, has grown as submissions have steadily increased.
scotscoop.com
Family owned café brings quality treats to Redwood Shores
Sweet U café embodies the importance of a family-owned and operated business. Located in the depths of Redwood Shores, the café opened in Aug. of 2022. Sweet U puts quality first in all its items to provide an enjoyable experience. They sell bubble tea, customizable desserts, and savory options. The quality of the goods encapsulates the passion of the managers and staff.
daytrippen.com
15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas
Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
climaterwc.com
Peninsula ghosts: some old, some new
Halloween’s near, and it’s a good time for a roll call of Peninsula ghost stories. A few are widely known; others, not so much. The hint of a haunting puts the Fox Theatre in Redwood City in league with the Kohl Mansion in Burlingame, the Moss Beach Distillery near Half Moon Bay and a Redwood City convent demolished decades ago.
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
lavozdeanza.com
San Jose’s 2022 Fall Festival invites community to celebrate agriculture and art
On Oct. 1, the 6th Annual Martial Cottle Park Fall Festival, one of San Jose’s largest vendor markets, brought together community to celebrate Santa Clara Valley’s agricultural heritage and welcome the fall season to the South Bay Area. Activities for all ages were accessible throughout the day, including...
Comments / 0