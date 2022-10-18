Read full article on original website
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
Louisville.com
Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)
“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Louisville S Nicario Harper Enters Transfer Portal
The junior defensive back saw limited snaps during the first half of the Cardinals' 2022 season.
College Football News
Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
You Could Win Last-Minute Tickets to See Luke Combs in Louisville, KY
I suppose my next statement is arguable, but I will stand by it. Luke Combs is coming to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for back-to-back shows in Louisville and I think it's, without a shadow of a doubt, THE concert event of the year here in Kentucky. And, yes!...
Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals
Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)
If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Wave 3
Louisville florist sets up buckets of flowers for community to pass along
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is ‘Petal it Forward’ day. The goal of the day to give a flower to make someone smile. Nanz & Kraft Florist was set up around Louisville with buckets of hundreds of flowers to pass out. Each person who wants to participate is...
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
Venardos Circus is coming to Louisville
Back by popular demand, Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to at Waterfront Park. Starting October 19-30, 2022. They will host 15 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent. “We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Louisville, one...
Louisville Haunted Attractions
Things are getting scary! Louisville haunted attractions are all around and ready to make your spine shiver…..if that’s what you want. I know that so many people love scary and haunted events and so we provide you with a list of area attractions that are really to make you scream and jump.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Card Chronicle
Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday
U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
leoweekly.com
10 Halloween Events In Louisville That Aren’t Haunted Houses
This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. If school or work obligations preclude you from celebrating on the night of, fear not (unless you like fear, which would be seasonably suitable) — there are plenty of events in Louisville the weekend before to whet your appetite for all things spooky and scary. The only problem is deciding which one(s) to go to!
'We believe in dignity in death': Proper burial ahead after ashes found in plastic bag in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ashes in a plastic bag. That's how someone's remains were recently given to the Indigent Burial Program at Catholic Charities of Louisville. It's a longtime program that gives Louisvillians a proper burial at Meadow View Cemetery, even if loved ones can't afford it. Former Deputy Coroner...
