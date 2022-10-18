ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)

“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet

Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Football News

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals

Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Kentucky

Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Venardos Circus is coming to Louisville

Back by popular demand, Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to at Waterfront Park. Starting October 19-30, 2022. They will host 15 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent. “We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Louisville, one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Louisville Haunted Attractions

Things are getting scary! Louisville haunted attractions are all around and ready to make your spine shiver…..if that’s what you want. I know that so many people love scary and haunted events and so we provide you with a list of area attractions that are really to make you scream and jump.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday

U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
a-z-animals.com

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

10 Halloween Events In Louisville That Aren’t Haunted Houses

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. If school or work obligations preclude you from celebrating on the night of, fear not (unless you like fear, which would be seasonably suitable) — there are plenty of events in Louisville the weekend before to whet your appetite for all things spooky and scary. The only problem is deciding which one(s) to go to!
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

LouFamFun

Louisville, KY
753
Followers
400
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

A website for Louisville, Kentucky area families. Events, entertainment, dining, outdoor activities, educational resources, camps and more.

 https://louisvillefamilyfun.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy