This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says startups must prioritize online advertising — or face going out of business

Kevin O’Leary, star of the hit show “Shark Tank,” is better known for vetting startups than providing advertising advice. However with a portfolio of more than 50 private companies — which have been increasingly direct-to-consumer since pandemic began — O’Leary has a unique overview of how DTC landscape is evolving beyond just raising funds.
Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Could Spell Big Trouble’ for King Charles, Royal Insiders Fear

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Anxiety over the content of Prince Harry’s memoir is growing in the royal family’s inner circle, with one source telling The Daily Beast that a particular chapter in the book could cause “big trouble” for King Charles.The royal insider told The Daily Beast: “There is one chapter in particular that could spell big trouble for Charles.” However, they did not say what revelations the chapter in question detailed.The source did say that their understanding was that the book...
Tim Allen mocked for viral social media post about ‘the face of woke’

Toy Story star Tim Allen has been mocked for a viral social media post discussing the “face of woke”. The right-wing actor, who once compared Hollywood liberals to Nazis in 1930s Germany, posted on Twitter on Monday (17 October). “Who is the face of woke,” Allen wrote. “Do...

