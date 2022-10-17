ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Lino’s

Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard

There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory.  That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford

A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

￼One more thing: Byron High School

We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing

Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
ROCKFORD, IL
959theriver.com

TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday

I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
MAPLE PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy