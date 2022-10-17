Read full article on original website
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
The Colman Yards: Rockford’s sprawling redevelopment of Barber-Colman site unveiled
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. A Milwaukee-based real estate redevelopment firm, J Jeffers & Company, is taking on the task of reimagining the property, and investors have released new renderings of the future development. Many neighbors feel like this project is long overdue after […]
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Lino’s
Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory. That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
National Pasta Day: Which Rockford restaurants have the best Italian cuisine?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no hiding the fact that Italian food is well represented in Rockford. Over the years, every part of town was home to at least one noted Italian eatery. Though each had its own flair, they all had one foundational thing in common—pasta. The same is true today. Because Oct. 17 is […]
￼One more thing: Byron High School
We were recently made aware that a recent Byron High School graduate named Austin Henry and his volleyball team ‘The Rockford Red Hots’ will be competing this weekend at the Special Olympics Illinois 2022 Fall Games! The games will be this weekend at Harlem High School. Best of luck to Austin and his team!
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Roscoe family dazzles with homemade Halloween display
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family’s hard work is on display just in time for the Halloween season. The huge display takes up the entire side of their house, and everything is made out of wood. “I’m a dreamer, so I dreamed it up and he made it happen,” said Bridgett Holden. The Holden […]
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing
Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday
I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
