Our next stop on the road to Stateline’s Best Pizza is Lino’s in Rockford. Lino’s is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and we’re speaking to Charlie Schweinler on why he believes Lino’s is the best pizza in the stateline. Charlie shares with us the thought-out details that really make a Lino’s pizza. They have their cheese specially made by a local cheesemaker and it is carefully shredded to give it that gooey taste. The sauce and dough are also made from scratch every day and balances together for the perfect crust, sauce, and cheese combo. Charlie has faith that Lino’s is the Stateline’s Best Pizza and if you agree with him you can vote for Lino’s once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO