ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okctalk.com

Project chosen for key downtown parcel

The Oklahoma City Urban Rewenal Authority has chosen a developer and project for a unique piece of land near downtown. The BerryRock Building was chosen as the preferred project over 3 competing submissions. The property is owned by the City of Oklahoma City and sits high above I-235 and bordered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Causes ‘rolling’ after Yukon Route 66 car cruise

Support for local non-profit charities grew again at Yukon’s Route 66 car cruise. Yukon 66 Main Street representatives recently presented gifts totaling $3,862.77 from the 4th Annual “Cruise-In for a Cause.”. Participating help causes received these amounts:. Yukon Mobile Meals – $1,028.17. Canadian County Court-Appointed Special Advocates...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store

A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
GUTHRIE, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Friendship blooms into family venture

Not all school cafeteria experiences are created equal. Thanks to the Oklahoma Farm to School Program, students at Tulsa Union Public Schools eat healthy food straight from the farms of Oklahoma. That includes beef produced by Native Acres Meat Co. The company is owned by Josh and Jacy Lippoldt and John and Kelsey Haley and is operated out of ranches in Okarche and Canadian, Texas.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy