yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County’s incoming District 3 commissioner plans ‘early start’
Tracey Rider will get an early start – quite literally – as the newest Canadian County commissioner. The lifelong Canadian County resident was elected this summer to succeed Jack Stewart as the District 3 commissioner. The next four-year term doesn’t start until Jan. 1, 2023, but Rider will take office almost six weeks early.
Moore City Council endorses traffic recs, denies zoning request
The Moore City Council endorsed possible traffic solutions to be put in the next GO bond vote and denied a controversial zoning request. The post Moore City Council endorses traffic recs, denies zoning request appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okctalk.com
Project chosen for key downtown parcel
The Oklahoma City Urban Rewenal Authority has chosen a developer and project for a unique piece of land near downtown. The BerryRock Building was chosen as the preferred project over 3 competing submissions. The property is owned by the City of Oklahoma City and sits high above I-235 and bordered...
yukonprogressnews.com
Causes ‘rolling’ after Yukon Route 66 car cruise
Support for local non-profit charities grew again at Yukon’s Route 66 car cruise. Yukon 66 Main Street representatives recently presented gifts totaling $3,862.77 from the 4th Annual “Cruise-In for a Cause.”. Participating help causes received these amounts:. Yukon Mobile Meals – $1,028.17. Canadian County Court-Appointed Special Advocates...
Grady County Officials Ask For OSBI's Assistance Into Large Commercial Fire
(UPDATE 4:29 p.m., October 19, 2022): In a joint-request, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Ninnekah Police Chief Scott Miller called on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation take the lead on Wednesday’s fire. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on scene. Numerous federal agencies are also...
KOCO
Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
guthrienewspage.com
ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store
A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
KOCO
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
KOCO
Petition drives, activist arguments breathe new life into Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Five years after petition drives and activist arguments, an Oklahoma City building is closer to breathing new life. Community members fought to keep the building five years ago, and now, crews have broken ground on the inside to bring the original charm back to life. "There’s...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman animal sanctuary owner asks city to expand animal welfare amid struggle to obtain kenneling license
On the shore of Lake Thunderbird is just under seven acres of grassy land, home to a nurse, her roommate and 60 dogs. Naomi Gooch, owner of Dogs Love You Forever, has been rescuing dogs and housing them on her property since 2011. She always wanted to run a rescue,...
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office stakeout for one leads to two other arrests
What began as a stakeout for one wanted man, led to the arrest of two others in an unexpected turn of events for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.
First responders rescue woman from hole in Midwest City
Authorities were called on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a woman was discovered trapped in a hole in Midwest City.
OCPD Officer Arrested In Grady Co., Accused Of Selling Drugs
An Oklahoma City police officer was arrested on Thursday, accused of selling drugs. Dean Yancy Walt Forbes was booked into the Grady County jail on multiple charges. Sandra Joy Forbes, the officer's wife, was also booked into the jail at the same time. OCPD has confirmed that Forbes is on...
KOCO
Customers left in limbo after metro vehicle repair shop closes unexpectedly
The former owner of Brotherhood Garage posted to Facebook on September 28 saying all locations would shut down three days later, but customers say not everyone's car was returned before closing.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
Firefighters to the rescue of child stuck on playground
Fire crews with the Edmond Fire Department recently responded to a local playground to save a child.
yukonprogressnews.com
Friendship blooms into family venture
Not all school cafeteria experiences are created equal. Thanks to the Oklahoma Farm to School Program, students at Tulsa Union Public Schools eat healthy food straight from the farms of Oklahoma. That includes beef produced by Native Acres Meat Co. The company is owned by Josh and Jacy Lippoldt and John and Kelsey Haley and is operated out of ranches in Okarche and Canadian, Texas.
