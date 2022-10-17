ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
CNET

Fact or Fiction: You'll Owe Taxes on Money Earned Through PayPal, Cash App and Venmo This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you have a side hustle, freelance or are self-employed, and earn money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, the IRS wants to know about it. While you should pay estimated taxes throughout the year on freelance income -- regardless of whether it's from a payment app or direct deposit -- there's a new tax reporting law that you should know about.
actionlifemedia.com

How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
Refinery29

I’m Stressed About Money — But I Can’t Stop Spending It

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. These last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
MyNorthwest.com

US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
MAINE STATE
WOKV

Watch out for student loan forgiveness scam attempts, President Biden warns

WASHINGTON — It could be a familiar call. "Hey, it's Elizabeth with Student Advisors," a warm, professional voice began in a voicemail left on Sept. 13, weeks after the Biden administration announced it would be offering up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for the nation's tens of millions of borrowers.
106.7 WTLC

Jini Thornton Breaks Down Student Loans Forgiveness, Social Security Checks, & Income Tax Returns [WATCH]

Our money expert Jini Thornton has some important good news to share! The student loan forgiveness application was just released in beta mode and she’s encouraging everyone to apply. Though the application deadline isn’t until December 2023, she believes that it’s important to apply as soon as possible. The application is very short and should take under three minutes to apply. Also, the tax return extended deadline is approaching soon and if you’re not filing Jini has plenty of advice in the video below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy