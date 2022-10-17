Read full article on original website
5 Sneaky Ways To Cut Your Household Bills in Half
Living in America is expensive, even unaffordable for some. With inflation at record highs and prices at the pump soaring, many families are looking for ways to cut their expenses. Cash App Borrow:...
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
CNET
Fact or Fiction: You'll Owe Taxes on Money Earned Through PayPal, Cash App and Venmo This Year
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you have a side hustle, freelance or are self-employed, and earn money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, the IRS wants to know about it. While you should pay estimated taxes throughout the year on freelance income -- regardless of whether it's from a payment app or direct deposit -- there's a new tax reporting law that you should know about.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?
If you're wondering when your October Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment will arrive, you'll have to check with the agency in your state that issues benefits. Although SNAP is...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
actionlifemedia.com
How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster
Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
Dear Penny: Did My Wife Make a Huge Mistake by Investing Her Inheritance?
My wife and I are middle class or maybe upper middle class. I make pretty good money. I pay all of our bills, mortgage, both cars, insurance and healthcare bills (which is $2,000 per month). She is a social worker and only makes enough to cover her personal needs and spending money.
CNET
I'm Getting Money Back From My Student Loan Payments -- But It May Delay My Forgiveness
While federal student loan payments were paused, I continued paying monthly to chip away at my graduate school debt. Now, with student loan forgiveness on the table, I decided to request a refund from my student loan servicer to maximize my debt relief. But it's also complicating my forgiveness situation.
7 Bulk Buys That Are Actually a Waste of Money
A trip to Costco or another big-box retailer can make it tempting to go big or go home. Unfortunately, going big may not always be the safest bet and may actually be a colossal waste of money. When...
Thanksgiving Takes Toll As Quarter of Americans Can’t Afford To Spend Over $100 — How They’re Cutting Costs
With inflation still taking a heavy toll on American wallets, many holiday hosts are switching up their Thanksgiving celebrations this year. By all accounts, there will be significantly less turkeys being stuffed toward the end of November. Explore: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising.
Take These Steps to Avoid Having Your Pet Land You in Credit Card Debt
Pets are wonderful, but you shouldn't let yours wreck your finances. Owning a pet can be an expensive prospect. If you're not careful, your pet could be a source of costly credit card debt. It's a good idea to build up your savings and have a realistic idea of pet...
Refinery29
I’m Stressed About Money — But I Can’t Stop Spending It
Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. These last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
MyNorthwest.com
US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty
JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
Exposing the financial costs of climate change – and denial of the climate crisis
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. It hasn't been the best season for the invisible hand, the 18th century principle that the market be left to its own devices free of government intervention. In August, President Biden took his right hand and applied his signature to the Inflation...
Watch out for student loan forgiveness scam attempts, President Biden warns
WASHINGTON — It could be a familiar call. "Hey, it's Elizabeth with Student Advisors," a warm, professional voice began in a voicemail left on Sept. 13, weeks after the Biden administration announced it would be offering up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for the nation's tens of millions of borrowers.
Jini Thornton Breaks Down Student Loans Forgiveness, Social Security Checks, & Income Tax Returns [WATCH]
Our money expert Jini Thornton has some important good news to share! The student loan forgiveness application was just released in beta mode and she’s encouraging everyone to apply. Though the application deadline isn’t until December 2023, she believes that it’s important to apply as soon as possible. The application is very short and should take under three minutes to apply. Also, the tax return extended deadline is approaching soon and if you’re not filing Jini has plenty of advice in the video below.
