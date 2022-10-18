ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Strong Black Leads: 12 Best Black Main Characters In TV History

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2ayS_0idJpYaC00
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

If you have a favorite TV show right now, chances are you also have a favorite character attached to that series. Sometimes it’s the sidekick, it may even be the menacingly-attractive antagonist for some, but there’s no denying the power of the lead character. What would Martin be without the titular star’s comedic prowess? Peak MTV-era Daria without the monotone bluntness of Daria? Buffy The Vampire Slayer without, well, Buffy?!

The feeling is even greater when talking about a Black lead, a role we’ve unfortunately only witness sporadically over the years. Joining the aforementioned Lawrence, it would be characters like a bifocal-rocking blerd, a sassy set of girlfriends from Los Angeles and a West Philadelphian, born-and-raised, that individually became pioneering examples for us to see our people at the forefront of television screens, especially in Black households. Thankfully, recent faves like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and the 50 Cent-produced Power Universe are all ushering in new Black lead characters that are fiercer than ever, bolder than ever and, most importantly, as Black as they come.

We felt it was only right to honor the aforementioned characters in our fictional family, in addition to a few others that were the melanated face of their respective series and showed the true buying power of African Americans in media. In short, it felt great to both see and be seen.

Although this list doesn’t represent the full range of beloved Black lead characters in TV history, the 12 selected here did an outstanding job at either representing for a generation, showing an archetype that’s wildly inspiring or simply creating a person that lived as a best friend in our head. Keep the entertainment coming!

Keep scrolling to check out 12 of our favorite Black lead characters throughout television history, and feel free to share some of your own that we missed:

Strong Black Leads: 12 Best Black Main Characters In TV History was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Steve Urkel, ‘Family Matters’

Played by: Jaleel White

The one that made it chic to be a geek.

2. Martin Payne, ‘Martin’

Played by: Martin Lawrence

One word: WASSUP!

3. Arnold Jackson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

Played by: Gary Coleman

The premiere child star.

4. Joan Clayton, ‘Girlfriends’

Played by: Tracee Ellis Ross

She made Black-Bohemian-meets-the-boardroom look flawless.

5. Cookie Lyon, ‘Empire’

Played by: Taraji P.Henson

People still want to see a spinoff for Cookie.

6. Will Smith, ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

Played by: Will Smith

The consummate king of all things cool in the 1990s.

7. Olivia Pope, ‘Scandal’

Played by: Kerry Washington

What. a. walk!

8. Moesha Mitchell, ‘Moesha’

Played by: Brandy

Inspired teens everywhere to keep a diary and a kooky set of friends on speed dial.

9. Issa Dee, ‘Insecure’

Played by: Issa Rae

Those mirror raps were painstakingly relatable.

10. Annalise Keating, ‘How To Get Away With Murder’

Played by: Viola Davis

You got to love a woman that knows her way around a courtroom.

11. Earnest “Earn” Marks, ‘Atlanta’

Played by: Donald Glover

The blunt realness of Earn will forever be appreciated.

12. TIE: The Whole Cast of ‘Living Single’

Played by: Queen Latifah (Khadijah James), Kim Coles (Synclaire James), Erika Alexander (Maxine “Max” Felice Shaw), T.C. Carson (Kyle Barker), John Henton (Overton “Obie” Wakefield Jones) and Kim Fields (Regina “Regine” Hunter)

They play off each other with such symbiotic grace, it’s impossible to separate how influential the cast of Living Single was on the culture collectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'FBI: Most Wanted' Guest Star Dalya Knapp Looks Very Familiar to CBS Viewers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. The Oct. 18, 2022 episode of FBI: Most Wanted features a memorable performance from young actor Dalya Knapp as Ollie Wallace. When Special Agent Hana Gibson (played by Keisha Castle-Hughes) runs into Ollie at a rest stop, she decides to help Ollie out of trouble — and ends up in trouble herself! "Chains" follows the team's effort to find Hana and Ollie before it's too late.
Parade

'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line

It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
tvinsider.com

‘The Goldbergs’ Stars on Erica & Geoff’s Big Baby Milestone

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs Season 10, Episode 5, “Uncle-ing.”]. It feels like just yesterday that Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) was against the idea of giving Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner) the time of day on The Goldbergs, but this pair has come a long way and are facing their biggest milestone to date on the ABC comedy in the episode, “Uncle-ing.”
Primetimer

Joel McHale to Return to Network Comedy Roots in Fox's Animal Control

Joel McHale has a Fox comedy in the works. The Community star will return to his network comedy roots in Animal Control, a straight-to-series workplace comedy that follows a group of local Animal Control employees. McHale will play Frank, an eccentric former cop who was fired from the force for trying to expose corruption in his department. Now a cynical Animal Control officer with a knack for communicating with the critters, Frank's doing his best to understand the human part of the job.
World Screen News

FOX Entertainment Pacts with CSI’s Carol Mendelsohn

FOX Entertainment has signed a multiyear first-look broadcast-direct deal with producers Carol Mendelsohn (CSI) and Julie Weitz. Under the terms of the agreement, Mendelsohn and Weitz will develop scripted dramas for the FOX network. Greenlit programs will be wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, and Mendelsohn and Weitz will serve as executive producers under their Carol Mendelsohn Productions banner.
TheDailyBeast

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online

The final episode of House of the Dragon has leaked online days ahead of Sunday’s airing. HBO said in a statement the leak appears to be from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa and they’re “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.” “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement added. The Game of Thrones spinoff now follows in its predecessor's footsteps, which also fell victim to an episode leak in 2017 during its seventh season.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Popculture

Major 'Supernatural' Actor to Reprise Role on 'The Winchesters'

A major Supernatural actor is set to reprise their role on The Winchesters. Screen Rant reports that Gil McKinney, who portrayed John Winchester's father in the original series, will again turn up in the new prequel series. McKinney plays Winchester family patriarch Henry, who was part of Supernatural along with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the elder John.
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy