PLYMOUTH, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems today announced RoboSense North America Headquarters established in Plymouth, Michigan, USA. Peipei Zhao, Vice President of Strategy who represented the RoboSense Headquarters, Ken English, RoboSense Sr. Director of Automotive Business, Kurt Heise, Plymouth Township Supervisor, and Luz Meza, Wayne County Director of Economic Development attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Representatives from the Charter Township of Plymouth, Plymouth Community Chamber of Commerce, Wayne County Economic Development Department, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Department of Transportation, and representatives from North American car companies that RoboSense is working with to deliver autonomous solutions, jointly witnessed the opening ceremony. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005226/en/ Ribbon cutting ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)

