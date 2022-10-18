Kyle Sandilands and Jackie-O were dumped from the air during a strange interview with radio broadcaster Alan Jones this morning. The hosts were chatting to Alan on the Kyle and Jackie-O show when the show was cut off due to inappropriate content. The trio were midway through their chat about eating out, cars and homes and the show suddenly stopped and switch to approximately nine minutes of ads. A prerecorded alert then played that informed listeners the audio had been “dumped”.

20 HOURS AGO