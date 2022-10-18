Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
“You’re being a Karen”: Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments. Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
thebrag.com
Ekin-Su reveals why she turned down the host role on ‘Love Island’
Love Island winner Ekin-Su has revealed that she was asked to be the new host of Love Island, but turned down the gig. The mega-popular reality star dropped the bombshell during an interview with PopSugar. “I did get offered,” she told the publication. “I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am.
thebrag.com
Two huge stars leave Nova radio station after Kate Ritchie steps down
Two huge stars are leaving Nova radio station amid news that Kate Ritchie will be stepping away from her show Kate, Tim and Joel following a “hectic and full-on” year. Earlier this year, Kate was caught drink driving in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs with a blood alcohol reading of 0.06. Her license was suspended and she was fined $600.
thebrag.com
Kyle Sandilands dumped from the air during bizarre Alan Jones interview
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie-O were dumped from the air during a strange interview with radio broadcaster Alan Jones this morning. The hosts were chatting to Alan on the Kyle and Jackie-O show when the show was cut off due to inappropriate content. The trio were midway through their chat about eating out, cars and homes and the show suddenly stopped and switch to approximately nine minutes of ads. A prerecorded alert then played that informed listeners the audio had been “dumped”.
thebrag.com
Olivia Wilde is ‘feeding off’ Harry Styles’ fame, says former nanny
The former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is quickly becoming a one-woman version of Deuxmoi. The scurrilous gossiper has been dropping titanic revelations about the broken Hollywood couple all week, and her latest calls into question Wilde’s pursuit of Harry Styles. Wilde’s former nanny, whose identity remains...
thebrag.com
Rebel Wilson finally addresses being forced to come out by media
Rebel Wilson has finally addressed being forced to reveal her relationship with LA designer Ramona Agruma in a new interview. Rebel Wilson has finally addressed being threatened to be outed in a new interview, calling it ‘grubby behaviour’. The actress also revealed that she and LA designer Ramona Agruma had yet to reveal their relationship to their families when Wilson was forced to post about it on social media.
thebrag.com
The sweetest and spiciest festival acts this summer
Smirnoff are celebrating the full scale return of Australia’s summer festival season with the launch of two new Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails. The Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita seltzer cocktails are bubbly, colourful, and contain only 107 calories per 250mL can. It’s almost time for a pre-festival dance and sing-along...
thebrag.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 hints at Aemond and Helaena connection
A certain scene from Episode 9 of House of the Dragon could’ve just hinted at a possible connection between Aeomond and Helaena. Fans are beginning to speculate at a deeper relationship between siblings Aemond and Helaena Targaryen in HBO’s hit show, House of the Dragon. There is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in the conclusion of last Sunday’s episode in which Helaenea briefly strokes Aemond’s arm when Rhaenys Targaryen bursts from the floor of the Dragonpit on her mount Meleys.
thebrag.com
Drake reflects on being paid $100 to open for Ice Cube
American rapper Drake has revealed that he was paid just $100 to open a show for Ice Cube back in 2006. The ‘God’s Plan’ singer reposted an expenses sheet from concert history Instagram account The Flyer Vault that was from his 2006 performance at the now-shut Kool Haus in Toronto, where he opened for Ice Cube.
thebrag.com
Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago
It’s been revealed that Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago on the set of Hannah Montana when she was a teenager. Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Rae Cyrus is 61 years old, and he appears to be engaged to Australian singer Firerose who is reportedly 23 years old.
thebrag.com
Yes, Olivia Wilde just posted a salad dressing recipe online
Olivia Wilde, who really just wants all the furore surrounding the collapse of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis to end, has now ‘cryptically’ posted a salad dressing recipe on social media. Harmless, you might reasonably think? Not when a “special salad dressing” has been notoriously touted as the...
thebrag.com
Noel Gallagher says there’s “no point” in Oasis reuniting
Former Oasis co-frontman Noel Gallagher has ruled out the prospect of the band reunited, saying that there is “no point.”. in a recent interview with Pub Talk laughed at the idea of joining musical forces with his brother Liam Gallagher once more. “Er, would you go on holiday with...
Comments / 0