Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26
Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
WWE Star Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen, 26, Dead: See Statement From Parents
Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Talking About Paying Triple H Back
With the monumental news of Vince McMahon retiring beginning to fade into the past, the WWE is currently in a great spot, with Triple H running the main roster side of things and his best friend Shawn Michaels taking over his duties down on the developmental side with "NXT." The two have experienced it all together in the WWE and are now steering the ship for the company that helped introduce them to one another. However, their relationship has had its ups and downs throughout, with the two experiencing things like the Montreal Screwjob together, where they vehemently had to come to the defense of one another during a difficult time.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
wrestlingworld.co
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Quickly Making His Exit on WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE SmackDown this past week and went on to cut an emotional promo before he was interrupted by a masked man believed to be called “Uncle Howdy.”. Whilst the WWE Universe watched the video on the titantron, Bray Wyatt seemingly didn’t stick around...
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'
Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise. Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
Comments / 0