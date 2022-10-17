Read full article on original website
Dry, warm winter likely in Florida as La Niña continues for third consecutive year
La Niña is expected to lead to a warmer and drier winter across Florida during the upcoming winter season for the third consecutive winter. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in Florida. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of Florida, leading to fewer rainfall events.
Circle K locations in Florida will soon be selling marijuana products
One of the country's largest marijuana producers has signed a deal with Circle K to sell its products in spaces owned by the convenience store chain. Green Thumb Industries announced in a news release Wednesday that it will open 10 "RISE Express" medical marijuana dispensaries adjacent to Circle K locations across Florida starting next year.
Some state help for healthcare workers and students
More than $6 million is on the table from the state of Florida, in a program to encourage qualified medical professionals to practice in the state’s underserved locations. It’s the Florida Reimbursement Assistance for Medical Education — or FRAME — program. It provides annual payments intended to offset the loans and educational expenses incurred by students, for studies leading to a medical or nursing degree and/or licensure along with licensures for advanced-practice registered nurses and physician assistants.
