Read full article on original website
Related
How we search for intelligent life in the cosmos matters
UAP could comply with known physics and still represent an unfamiliar technology.
Sparking curiosity: HipHop MD combines passion for science, performance
Maynard Okereke was one of those kids who was always outside, exploring nature. “We had a really cool pond close by our house. I used to explore that with some of my friends in the neighborhood. We used to catch frogs and snakes and all sorts of different things, and I just loved outdoors and being invested into ecosystems and environments.”
UW Odyssey Project celebrates 20 years of taking a whole family approach to empowering students
The 2022-2023 academic year is the official 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2003 and now boasts over 600 graduates. “It is hard to believe that this is our 20th year. But we’re so excited about how far we’ve come and...
Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0