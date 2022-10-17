Read full article on original website
Related
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts Route 22 West for more than hour near MacArthur Road
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 22 West near the MacArthur Road interchange in Whitehall Township shut the highway in that direction. The wreck was reported at 6:26 a.m., according to a Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor. It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries, but just before 7...
Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck In Lehigh Valley, Police Say
A 62-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The wreck happened on Airport Road near Avenue A in Hanover Township around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Pennsylvania State Police said. A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 52-year-old...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Four-Vehicle Crash Causes Delays On Route 22 In Lehigh County: Report
A four-vehicle crash caused delays on Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 20, WFMZ reports. The wreck caused the westbound lanes near MacArthur Road to shut down for about an hour just before 7 a.m., the outlet says. It was not immediately known how many people were injured...
fox29.com
Bucks County Wawa locations to close early due to recent armed robberies
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several Bucks County Wawas are closing early amid recent armed robberies in Lower Southampton and Northhampton townships. Two locations in Featerville, the Wawa on Rosewood Avenue and on Philmont and Street Roads, will be closed between midnight and 5 a.m. The Wawa on Bustleton Pike, a...
Bethlehem cyclist injured in Airport Road crash with truck, troopers say
A cyclist from Bethlehem was injured after a Tuesday afternoon crash on Airport Road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Airport Road near Avenue A in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, troopers said. A 54-year-old man from Bath was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 and...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site
A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
One injured in Lackawanna County crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders. The Moser Farm occupies nearly 80...
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
NBC Philadelphia
How Truck Inspections Will Save You Cash on Spiking Heating Oil
Winter is coming, but homeowners may be seeing more red this season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 27% more this winter compared to last year – for now. If it’s even a little colder, that number may drive up to 37%, the agency says.
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
A man was taken to the hospital after he barricaded himself in his house
LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Mountain Regional Police tell us they were called to Cedar Drive near Long Pond around 6 Thursday night for a reported stabbing. The victim told police Mack Antonoff tried to stab her multiple times and threatened police. The victim was able to leave the...
Amusing Planet
The Knox Mine Disaster
On January 22, 1959, miners at the River Slope Mine of the Knox Coal Company in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania, were digging under the Susquehanna River in search of coal. They were in pursuit of a coal seam that seemed to angle upwards towards the riverbed. Months earlier, the authorities had...
Comments / 0