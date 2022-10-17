ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Fire Breaks Out At Chesco Construction Site

A small fire slowed down construction at a housing development site in Chester County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said on social media. Flames were spotted at the Steelpointe townhome community on Smithworks Boulevard in Phoenixville just before 1:30 p.m., the borough fire department said in a Facebook post. Authorities...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
One injured in Lackawanna County crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly

Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
ALBURTIS, PA
How Truck Inspections Will Save You Cash on Spiking Heating Oil

Winter is coming, but homeowners may be seeing more red this season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that homeowners will spend 27% more this winter compared to last year – for now. If it’s even a little colder, that number may drive up to 37%, the agency says.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Knox Mine Disaster

On January 22, 1959, miners at the River Slope Mine of the Knox Coal Company in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania, were digging under the Susquehanna River in search of coal. They were in pursuit of a coal seam that seemed to angle upwards towards the riverbed. Months earlier, the authorities had...
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, PA

