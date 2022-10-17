Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.

ALBURTIS, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO