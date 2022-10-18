The final episode of House of the Dragon has leaked online days ahead of Sunday’s airing. HBO said in a statement the leak appears to be from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa and they’re “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.” “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement added. The Game of Thrones spinoff now follows in its predecessor's footsteps, which also fell victim to an episode leak in 2017 during its seventh season.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

