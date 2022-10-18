Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Frozen Planet II Sells Around the World
BBC Studios has closed a raft of international sales for its Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet II, presented by David Attenborough. Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes viewers on a journey to the world’s coldest areas to capture some of the planet’s most enigmatic animals. It has sold throughout Europe, Asia, MEA, North America and Australia.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online
The final episode of House of the Dragon has leaked online days ahead of Sunday’s airing. HBO said in a statement the leak appears to be from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa and they’re “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.” “We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” the statement added. The Game of Thrones spinoff now follows in its predecessor's footsteps, which also fell victim to an episode leak in 2017 during its seventh season.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
World Screen News
CJ ENM Dramas Debut in the U.K.
CJ ENM’s series Train and Monstrous have made their U.K. debuts on Sky Sci-Fi. Both series are broadcast in the Korean language with English subtitles. On Sky’s streaming platform NOW, an English dubbed version is available as well. Train tells the story about a detective who jumps back...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Panel Spotlights Banijay Scripted Expansion
MIPCOM’s inaugural Seaview Producers Hub featured a panel on Banijay’s evolving scripted slate with Lars Blomgren, Kudos’ Karen Wilson, Endemol Shine Finland’s Max Malka and Pokeepsie Films’ Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang. Banijay operates 50 scripted labels across 19 territories, overseen by...
World Screen News
KO Distribution Takes on How to Survive in the Wild
KO Distribution has secured worldwide distribution rights for the drama How to Survive in the Wild from Wild Bunch TV. Adapted from a Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard novel, How to Survive in the Wild is the story of Kevin Bédard, a brilliant and ambitious millennial who founds a startup with his two friends that develops an app allowing people to speak to dead family members and friends thanks to their digital remains.
‘Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’: 5 Netflix Documentaries to Watch Next
From 'The Keepers' to 'Don't F**k With Cats,' here are five more documentaries to watch on Netflix after you stream 'Vatican Girl.'
World Screen News
ATV Signs Deal for A Little Sunshine
ATV has sold the brand-new series A Little Sunshine, which launched at MIPCOM, to Mediaset España. The female-led drama, produced by NGM, features an abandoned child at the center of a story that questions motherhood, family bonds and marriage. “Turkish drama series have seen a great interest by the...
World Screen News
“Full-Strength” MIPCOM Returns to Cannes
Almost 11,000 delegates were in Cannes this week for MIPCOM, RX France’s Lucy Smith revealed at a wrap press conference while also unveiling plans for MIPTV in April. “It’s been great to be back with a full-strength MIPCOM Cannes,” said Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Our ambition was to come back with a bang and live up to the true billing of this being the mother of all entertainment content markets, which I believe we have delivered.”
World Screen News
Global Screen Acquires Hostage
Global Screen, a Telepool brand, has picked up Hostage, a sequel to Stockholm Requiem, for worldwide distribution outside the Nordics and Benelux. The thriller centers on Fredrika Bergman, a civil servant of the Swedish Department of Justice who is reviewing the case of Syrian academic Said Kehlifi, arrested for obscure reasons. When a plane is hijacked and Kehlifi is the prime suspect, Bergman realizes that someone may be hiding the truth.
World Screen News
U.S. Slot for Food Affair with Mark Wiens
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, a brand-new series giving viewers a look at Singapore’s culinary culture, is slated to debut in the U.S. on November 18 on HBO, HBO GO and HBO Max. Each episode will see food vlogger Mark Wiens converse with a panel of guests to learn...
World Screen News
Netflix Posts Q3 Subs Gains
Netflix returned to global subscriber growth in the third quarter, adding 2.41 million members to reach 223.09 million customers, a 4.5 percent year-on-year growth rate. For Q4, the platform is projecting it will add 4.5 million customers to reach 227.6 million members. Revenues for the period were up almost 6...
World Screen News
100% Wolf Sequel Film in the Works
Flying Bark Productions is working on 200% Wolf, a sequel to the internationally successful feature film 100% Wolf. Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by Australian author Jayne Lyons, the first film has been successfully sold worldwide, and the ABC ME TV spin-off series, 100% Wolf—The Legend of the Moonstone, has been on air internationally since 2020, having sold to more than 100 countries.
World Screen News
Tubi’s Adam Lewinson on AVOD Gains
Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM today. Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, began...
World Screen News
MBC Group Inks Agreement with Turkish Producers
MBC Group has signed a five-year agreement with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim for a first-look at their titles and to co-develop and commission Arabic-language productions. Upcoming titles produced by Medyapim and Ay Yapim will appear exclusively as first-look titles in MENA or as part of a volume...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed
On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke. The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.
World Screen News
Autentic Teams with MCR TV for Monaco Explorations
Autentic has partnered with Monaco’s public broadcaster MCR TV to produce the documentary Monaco Explorations, focusing on scientists researching remote marine environments around the world. Influenced by Prince Albert II of Monaco’s ocean preservation initiative, over two months, the expedition captured on film will focus on four subject areas...
World Screen News
Viaplay Gears Up for U.K. Launch
Viaplay Group’s Viaplay streaming service is set to launch in the U.K. on November 1, with subscribers having two package options. The first is the Films & Series package, focused on Nordic storytelling with award-winning Viaplay originals and curated third-party content. The second, the Total package, also includes the combined U.K. sports lineup of Viaplay and U.K. sports streamer and TV channel operator Premier Sports. The packages are priced at £3.99 and £14.99 per month, respectively.
World Screen News
Next Level Chef Being Adapted in France
Studio Ramsay Global, Gordon Ramsay’s worldwide production venture created with FOX Entertainment, is working with Kitchen Factory Productions, chef Cyril Lignac and producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani on a French treatment of Next Level Chef. The format takes place on an iconic stage over three stories high, with each floor containing...
World Screen News
Pluto TV & Mondo TV Studios Pact
Pluto TV has inked a deal with Mondo TV Studios to bring titles from its library to the platform in Italy and Latin America. A number of TV series are now available on the Pluto TV platform in Latin America, including Heidi Bienvenida, Sissi the Young Empress, Dinofroz and The Drakers.
World Screen News
Samsung TV Plus Unveils Fall Channel Lineup
Samsung TV Plus has revealed its upcoming lineup of new channels in Europe, including The Jamie Oliver Channel. The Jamie Oliver Channel has already launched in the U.K., featuring series such as Jamie’s Quick & Easy, Jamie Together, Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club, Jamie’s Super Food and many others.
