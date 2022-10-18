Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Frozen Planet II Sells Around the World
BBC Studios has closed a raft of international sales for its Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet II, presented by David Attenborough. Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes viewers on a journey to the world’s coldest areas to capture some of the planet’s most enigmatic animals. It has sold throughout Europe, Asia, MEA, North America and Australia.
World Screen News
Doctor Foster Getting Arabic-Language Adaptation
BBC Studios has secured a deal with MBC Group for the first Arabic-language adaptation of the drama Doctor Foster. Originally created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the series centers on a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair. The local adaptation is in production with Medyapim.
World Screen News
100% Wolf Sequel Film in the Works
Flying Bark Productions is working on 200% Wolf, a sequel to the internationally successful feature film 100% Wolf. Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by Australian author Jayne Lyons, the first film has been successfully sold worldwide, and the ABC ME TV spin-off series, 100% Wolf—The Legend of the Moonstone, has been on air internationally since 2020, having sold to more than 100 countries.
World Screen News
“Full-Strength” MIPCOM Returns to Cannes
Almost 11,000 delegates were in Cannes this week for MIPCOM, RX France’s Lucy Smith revealed at a wrap press conference while also unveiling plans for MIPTV in April. “It’s been great to be back with a full-strength MIPCOM Cannes,” said Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Our ambition was to come back with a bang and live up to the true billing of this being the mother of all entertainment content markets, which I believe we have delivered.”
World Screen News
MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed
On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke. The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.
World Screen News
ZDF Studios’ Ralf Rückauer Talks AVOD Opportunities
With an extensive slate across science, wildlife and history, ZDF Studios boasts an enviable catalog of nonscripted content that it has been successfully licensing to pubcasters, commercial networks and SVOD services. AVOD and FAST channels are providing new opportunities for the company. VP Unscripted Ralf Rückauer tells TV Real Weekly.
World Screen News
Next Level Chef Being Adapted in France
Studio Ramsay Global, Gordon Ramsay’s worldwide production venture created with FOX Entertainment, is working with Kitchen Factory Productions, chef Cyril Lignac and producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani on a French treatment of Next Level Chef. The format takes place on an iconic stage over three stories high, with each floor containing...
World Screen News
Pluto TV & Mondo TV Studios Pact
Pluto TV has inked a deal with Mondo TV Studios to bring titles from its library to the platform in Italy and Latin America. A number of TV series are now available on the Pluto TV platform in Latin America, including Heidi Bienvenida, Sissi the Young Empress, Dinofroz and The Drakers.
