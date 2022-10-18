Read full article on original website
Doctor Foster Getting Arabic-Language Adaptation
BBC Studios has secured a deal with MBC Group for the first Arabic-language adaptation of the drama Doctor Foster. Originally created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the series centers on a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair. The local adaptation is in production with Medyapim.
KO Distribution Takes on How to Survive in the Wild
KO Distribution has secured worldwide distribution rights for the drama How to Survive in the Wild from Wild Bunch TV. Adapted from a Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard novel, How to Survive in the Wild is the story of Kevin Bédard, a brilliant and ambitious millennial who founds a startup with his two friends that develops an app allowing people to speak to dead family members and friends thanks to their digital remains.
CJ ENM Dramas Debut in the U.K.
CJ ENM’s series Train and Monstrous have made their U.K. debuts on Sky Sci-Fi. Both series are broadcast in the Korean language with English subtitles. On Sky’s streaming platform NOW, an English dubbed version is available as well. Train tells the story about a detective who jumps back...
Joe Wright to Direct Sky’s Mussolini Drama
BAFTA winner Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement, Cyrano) has joined the Sky original drama series M. Son of the Century, about Benito Mussolini’s rise to power, as director. Based on the best-selling book by Antonio Scurati, the eight-part series will cover the period from the founding of Fasci Italiani...
Frozen Planet II Sells Around the World
BBC Studios has closed a raft of international sales for its Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet II, presented by David Attenborough. Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes viewers on a journey to the world’s coldest areas to capture some of the planet’s most enigmatic animals. It has sold throughout Europe, Asia, MEA, North America and Australia.
100% Wolf Sequel Film in the Works
Flying Bark Productions is working on 200% Wolf, a sequel to the internationally successful feature film 100% Wolf. Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by Australian author Jayne Lyons, the first film has been successfully sold worldwide, and the ABC ME TV spin-off series, 100% Wolf—The Legend of the Moonstone, has been on air internationally since 2020, having sold to more than 100 countries.
MIPCOM Panel Spotlights Banijay Scripted Expansion
MIPCOM’s inaugural Seaview Producers Hub featured a panel on Banijay’s evolving scripted slate with Lars Blomgren, Kudos’ Karen Wilson, Endemol Shine Finland’s Max Malka and Pokeepsie Films’ Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang. Banijay operates 50 scripted labels across 19 territories, overseen by...
Autentic Teams with MCR TV for Monaco Explorations
Autentic has partnered with Monaco’s public broadcaster MCR TV to produce the documentary Monaco Explorations, focusing on scientists researching remote marine environments around the world. Influenced by Prince Albert II of Monaco’s ocean preservation initiative, over two months, the expedition captured on film will focus on four subject areas...
ZDF Studios’ Ralf Rückauer Talks AVOD Opportunities
With an extensive slate across science, wildlife and history, ZDF Studios boasts an enviable catalog of nonscripted content that it has been successfully licensing to pubcasters, commercial networks and SVOD services. AVOD and FAST channels are providing new opportunities for the company. VP Unscripted Ralf Rückauer tells TV Real Weekly.
Viaplay Gears Up for U.K. Launch
Viaplay Group’s Viaplay streaming service is set to launch in the U.K. on November 1, with subscribers having two package options. The first is the Films & Series package, focused on Nordic storytelling with award-winning Viaplay originals and curated third-party content. The second, the Total package, also includes the combined U.K. sports lineup of Viaplay and U.K. sports streamer and TV channel operator Premier Sports. The packages are priced at £3.99 and £14.99 per month, respectively.
Next Level Chef Being Adapted in France
Studio Ramsay Global, Gordon Ramsay’s worldwide production venture created with FOX Entertainment, is working with Kitchen Factory Productions, chef Cyril Lignac and producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani on a French treatment of Next Level Chef. The format takes place on an iconic stage over three stories high, with each floor containing...
New Co-Productions from Singapore Revealed at MIPCOM
A delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, co-led by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO), is on hand at MIPCOM, where a slew of regional co-productions have been unveiled. Singapore’s Scrawl Animation is working with Cyber Group Studios (France) and Graphilm (Italy)...
Pluto TV & Mondo TV Studios Pact
Pluto TV has inked a deal with Mondo TV Studios to bring titles from its library to the platform in Italy and Latin America. A number of TV series are now available on the Pluto TV platform in Latin America, including Heidi Bienvenida, Sissi the Young Empress, Dinofroz and The Drakers.
