World Screen News
Doctor Foster Getting Arabic-Language Adaptation
BBC Studios has secured a deal with MBC Group for the first Arabic-language adaptation of the drama Doctor Foster. Originally created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic, the series centers on a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair. The local adaptation is in production with Medyapim.
World Screen News
Bali 2002 Sells to ITV
Banijay Rights has licensed the drama Bali 2002 to ITV in the U.K. The new four-part drama explores the everyday heroes directly impacted by the terrorist attacks on the Indonesian island 20 years ago. The drama will air on the streaming service ITVX next year. It is co-produced by Banijay...
World Screen News
Frozen Planet II Sells Around the World
BBC Studios has closed a raft of international sales for its Natural History Unit’s landmark series Frozen Planet II, presented by David Attenborough. Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes viewers on a journey to the world’s coldest areas to capture some of the planet’s most enigmatic animals. It has sold throughout Europe, Asia, MEA, North America and Australia.
World Screen News
CJ ENM Dramas Debut in the U.K.
CJ ENM’s series Train and Monstrous have made their U.K. debuts on Sky Sci-Fi. Both series are broadcast in the Korean language with English subtitles. On Sky’s streaming platform NOW, an English dubbed version is available as well. Train tells the story about a detective who jumps back...
World Screen News
Joe Wright to Direct Sky’s Mussolini Drama
BAFTA winner Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement, Cyrano) has joined the Sky original drama series M. Son of the Century, about Benito Mussolini’s rise to power, as director. Based on the best-selling book by Antonio Scurati, the eight-part series will cover the period from the founding of Fasci Italiani...
World Screen News
KO Distribution Takes on How to Survive in the Wild
KO Distribution has secured worldwide distribution rights for the drama How to Survive in the Wild from Wild Bunch TV. Adapted from a Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard novel, How to Survive in the Wild is the story of Kevin Bédard, a brilliant and ambitious millennial who founds a startup with his two friends that develops an app allowing people to speak to dead family members and friends thanks to their digital remains.
World Screen News
CSSE & APX Content Ventures Extend Agreement
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) and APX Content Ventures have extended their current agreement to expand their financing partnership and elevate diverse voices. The first project greenlit under the extension is the reality series Dirty Pool with J.B. Smoove, starring comedian J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Described as “Dinner for Five meets Celebrity Poker,” the show will premiere exclusively on Crackle and Redbox streaming platforms in late 2023.
World Screen News
“Full-Strength” MIPCOM Returns to Cannes
Almost 11,000 delegates were in Cannes this week for MIPCOM, RX France’s Lucy Smith revealed at a wrap press conference while also unveiling plans for MIPTV in April. “It’s been great to be back with a full-strength MIPCOM Cannes,” said Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “Our ambition was to come back with a bang and live up to the true billing of this being the mother of all entertainment content markets, which I believe we have delivered.”
World Screen News
ATV Signs Deal for A Little Sunshine
ATV has sold the brand-new series A Little Sunshine, which launched at MIPCOM, to Mediaset España. The female-led drama, produced by NGM, features an abandoned child at the center of a story that questions motherhood, family bonds and marriage. “Turkish drama series have seen a great interest by the...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Panel Spotlights Banijay Scripted Expansion
MIPCOM’s inaugural Seaview Producers Hub featured a panel on Banijay’s evolving scripted slate with Lars Blomgren, Kudos’ Karen Wilson, Endemol Shine Finland’s Max Malka and Pokeepsie Films’ Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang. Banijay operates 50 scripted labels across 19 territories, overseen by...
World Screen News
100% Wolf Sequel Film in the Works
Flying Bark Productions is working on 200% Wolf, a sequel to the internationally successful feature film 100% Wolf. Based on the books 100% Wolf and 100% Hero by Australian author Jayne Lyons, the first film has been successfully sold worldwide, and the ABC ME TV spin-off series, 100% Wolf—The Legend of the Moonstone, has been on air internationally since 2020, having sold to more than 100 countries.
World Screen News
Tubi’s Adam Lewinson on AVOD Gains
Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM today. Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, began...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed
On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke. The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.
World Screen News
U.S. Slot for Food Affair with Mark Wiens
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, a brand-new series giving viewers a look at Singapore’s culinary culture, is slated to debut in the U.S. on November 18 on HBO, HBO GO and HBO Max. Each episode will see food vlogger Mark Wiens converse with a panel of guests to learn...
World Screen News
Autentic Teams with MCR TV for Monaco Explorations
Autentic has partnered with Monaco’s public broadcaster MCR TV to produce the documentary Monaco Explorations, focusing on scientists researching remote marine environments around the world. Influenced by Prince Albert II of Monaco’s ocean preservation initiative, over two months, the expedition captured on film will focus on four subject areas...
World Screen News
Netflix Posts Q3 Subs Gains
Netflix returned to global subscriber growth in the third quarter, adding 2.41 million members to reach 223.09 million customers, a 4.5 percent year-on-year growth rate. For Q4, the platform is projecting it will add 4.5 million customers to reach 227.6 million members. Revenues for the period were up almost 6...
World Screen News
Next Level Chef Being Adapted in France
Studio Ramsay Global, Gordon Ramsay’s worldwide production venture created with FOX Entertainment, is working with Kitchen Factory Productions, chef Cyril Lignac and producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani on a French treatment of Next Level Chef. The format takes place on an iconic stage over three stories high, with each floor containing...
World Screen News
Viaplay Gears Up for U.K. Launch
Viaplay Group’s Viaplay streaming service is set to launch in the U.K. on November 1, with subscribers having two package options. The first is the Films & Series package, focused on Nordic storytelling with award-winning Viaplay originals and curated third-party content. The second, the Total package, also includes the combined U.K. sports lineup of Viaplay and U.K. sports streamer and TV channel operator Premier Sports. The packages are priced at £3.99 and £14.99 per month, respectively.
World Screen News
ZDF Studios’ Ralf Rückauer Talks AVOD Opportunities
With an extensive slate across science, wildlife and history, ZDF Studios boasts an enviable catalog of nonscripted content that it has been successfully licensing to pubcasters, commercial networks and SVOD services. AVOD and FAST channels are providing new opportunities for the company. VP Unscripted Ralf Rückauer tells TV Real Weekly.
