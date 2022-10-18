Where We Stand In The ‘Rust’ Shooting Probe After The FBI Disproved Alec Baldwin’s Version Of Events!

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ex-FBI official to testify on Biden admin’s alleged pressure to fabricate ‘extremist’ and ‘White supremacist’ cases
An ex-FBI official is set to testify before Congress about whether she pushed agents to inaccurately reclassify cases after the Biden administration allegedly pressured the FBI to label more cases as “domestic violent extremism” and “white supremacist.”. The interview is part of a Republican investigation into whistleblower...
Exclusive: Gabby Petito's family discusses federal bill to find missing people
For the last year, the family of Gabby Petito has stayed out of the media spotlight. But, they broke their silence to speak exclusively with Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne about a bill they're getting behind in Congress.
Former daycare workers charged, accused of scaring kids with ‘Scream’ mask
HAMILTON, Miss. - Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi daycare employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired The post Former daycare workers charged, accused of scaring kids with ‘Scream’ mask appeared first on KION546.
