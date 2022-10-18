Where We Stand In The ‘Rust’ Shooting Probe After The FBI Disproved Alec Baldwin’s Version Of Events!

HAMILTON, Miss. - Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi daycare employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired The post Former daycare workers charged, accused of scaring kids with ‘Scream’ mask appeared first on KION546.

HAMILTON, MS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO