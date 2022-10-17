Read full article on original website
bicmagazine.com
Equinor appoints new President of US Offshore Wind
Equinor announced that Molly Morris will serve as the new President of Equinor Wind US, effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Siri Espedal Kindem, who will take on a new exciting opportunity within Equinor. Morris joined Equinor in 2008 and has since taken on a variety of important roles in the...
Earnings Previews: American Express, CSX, Schlumberger, Verizon
Here is what analysts expect when these four companies report quarterly results late Thursday or early Friday.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt looks to balance costs with moderating demand
One more great quarterly result along with a healthy dose of caution from management teams were among analysts’ expectations heading into the third-quarter earnings season. J.B. Hunt Transport Services delivered both Tuesday after the market closed. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported earnings per share of $2.57, 12 cents ahead...
Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline PBA. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 21.75 cents per share. On Monday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
bicmagazine.com
PERI Solutions Accelerates Development of Smithland Hydroelectric Power Plant
PERI Solutions Accelerates Development of Smithland Hydroelectric Power Plant

Continuous Engineering Support Drive Efficiency in Kentucky. Located along the Ohio...
bicmagazine.com
Two-phased repair of a cooling tower basin
Two-phased repair of a cooling tower basin

Cooling towers are critical to providing water to manufacturing processes, like...
kitco.com
BHP targeting initial potash production from Jansen in 2026
Number one diversified miner BHP Billiton said production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year. The company released its operational review for the quarter ended in September. Overall copper production was 410.1 kt, 11% lower than the previous quarter due to operational and grade issues. Iron...
