Lose Yourself: Celebrate Eminem’s 50th Birthday [Gallery]

 3 days ago

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

When it comes to changing the game, there are few that can stake the claim like Eminem can. Today, the legendary MC turns 50! Check out some photos that show you just that below!

Marshall Mathers was born St. Joseph, Missouri but grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Through out his youth, Em had a rocky relationship with his mother. She often kicked him out of the house after taking his paychecks. At the age of 14, he began rapping. With fellow rapper Proof, he snuck into high schools and partook in freestyle battle raps. This eventually turned into him joining open mic contests. His unique style and free styling ability became staples of his. He and Proof then teamed up with four other rappers to form The Dirty Dozen (D12). After, he signed to F.B.T. Productions and released his first project Infinite. It didn’t do well at all and caused him to create an alter ego, Slim Shady.

Upon creating Slim Shady, Em garnered a new level of attention which catapulted his buzz. In the spring of 1997 he recorded his debut EP, the Slim Shady EP . Em entered a battle rap competition the same year and eventually got the eyes of super producer Dr. Dre. He signed a record deal with him and Aftermath Records. Once the two linked, the success was inevitable. He officially released the Slim Shady LP in 1999 with production from Dre. Eminem went on to become one of the biggest rappers in history with a catalog to match.  He has sold 220 million records worldwide. He also has had thirteen number-one albums. He claims 15 Grammys, 8 American Music Awards and 17 Billboard Awards. To celebrate one of the most transcending rappers of all time, enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite photos of him!

1. BIRTHDAY BOY

Source:ShadyRecords

2. LEGACY

Source:TheHipBoy

3. B RABBIT

Source:nfr_podcast

4. DETROIT LEGEND

Source:DetroitPistons

5. TAPPED IN

Source:shadysummerr

6. PAYING HOMAGE

Source:evboogie

7. FOREVER MOOD

Source:theknoxhill

8. THEE DYNAMIC DUO

Source:mattschnuck

9. HISTORY

Source:h_vikesh

10. UNFORGETTABLE

Source:ArenaStudioUK

