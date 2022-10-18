Read full article on original website
BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls run into offers above 1.13 after PM Truss exits
Sterling rallied on Thursday above 1.13, up from overnight lows at 1.1172, ahead of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation speech, though bulls were unable to add to gains, and uncertainty over the UK leadership race along with inflation and growth problems could contain the pound. Oct 20 (Reuters) -...
FOREX-Yen weakens further past 150 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. An extended yen sell-off past 150 yen per dollar to 32-year lows has put markets on heightened alert for...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
Inflation is not becoming 'embedded' in economy, Yellen says
Inflation is not becoming a permanent part of the U.S. economic picture, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters Friday, addressing a growing concern that high prices could be here to stay for Americans. Adds quotes. HERNDON, Virginia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Inflation is not becoming a permanent part of the...
Timing Is Everything: The Clean Energy Challenge
While Europe prepares for what could be a painful winter with skyrocketing energy prices amidst a potential global recession, there are reasons to be optimistic as the green energy generation reaches tipping points around the world. This is not only a cause for celebration but is also a tailwind behind a renewable energy challenge that is all about timing.
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/21/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. BCB BANCORP INC (BCBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry....
Hermès Plans to Raise Prices Up to 10 Percent Next Year
Hermès fans, gird your wallets: the brand is about to increase its prices. On Thursday, the beloved French luxury goods maker announced plans to hike its prices by five to 10 percent in 2023. In an interview with Reuters, Eric du Halgouet, Hermès’s executive vice president, cited increased costs and currency movements as reasons for the move, as well as a sales spike during its third quarter. Hermès devotees may not be surprised: the brand has increased its prices by up to two percent annually in recent years. In 2022, its prices increased by four percent. “For the moment, we don’t see...
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher After Seeing Early Volatility
(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, offsetting the losses posted in the two previous sessions. In recent trading, the major averages...
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with traders remaining cautious as concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive global yields higher. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated and shed a bit of ground against most of its Asian major counterparts. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Show Modest Decrease
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended October 15th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report showed initial jobless claims slipped to 214,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000. The...
Jeff Bezos Warns Of Tough Times Ahead
(RTTNews) - The founder of retail giant Amazon Inc. (AMZN) Jeff Bezos is the latest businessman to sound the warning bell about the state of the economy, saying that it is hard times ahead. In a tweet posted Tuesday evening, Bezos expressed the same sentiments as Goldman Sachs Chief Executive...
