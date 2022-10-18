ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Suspected Stockton serial killer 'didn't make many mistakes,' set for arraignment

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. — The suspected Stockton, California, serial killer is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon after police say he was apprehended while "out hunting" for another victim this weekend.

Wesley Brownlee, a 43-year-old Stockton resident who police say is linked to six slayings, was arrested early Saturday while driving, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden said.

Ahead of Brownlee's arraignment on Tuesday, the police chief said the suspect was near perfect in covering up his tracks and being careful.

"He didn't make many mistakes. We know he purposely stayed in the dark," McFadden said Monday.

Both police and the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office said it's remarkable they were able to make an arrest in less than 90 days of the crime spree.

Authorities said they zeroed in on Brownlee from tips. Police said they then surveilled him as he allegedly prowled the streets for another victim.

McFadden said Brownlee was apprehended while wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. Police said he was also armed with a gun.

"He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," McFadden said in a statement. "We are sure we stopped another killing."

The six slayings -- all fatal shootings of men -- spanned from April 2021 to September 2022, according to police.

Five of the six killings were in Stockton; one was in Oakland, about 70 miles away. All of the shootings were at night or in the early morning.

A seventh victim, a 46-year-old woman, was shot in April 2021 and survived her injuries, police said.

A motive isn't known.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

San Jose State RB Camdan McWright dies after getting hit by school bus

Freshman San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died Friday after he was hit by a school bus. McWright was 18. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter near downtown San Jose when he was struck and killed by a bus that had children on board. None of the 14 kids on the bus were injured.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy