WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi made a surprise return to NXT this week and announced that she would be the host of the upcoming Halloween Havoc event this Saturday. Shotzi hosted the original revival of Halloween Havoc back in 2020. While she hosted the show on her own then, she will have a co-host this time in the form of the “Super Diva” Quincy Elliot.

2 DAYS AGO