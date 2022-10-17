The economic value of your company matters to leaders and interested third parties. Learn how to choose the proper business valuation for your needs. A business valuation is a great way to understand what your business is worth and can help you improve its value over time. Small business owners also complete valuations during exit strategy planning or when looking for funding. There are several methods for determining your company’s value, and you can use one or more types to get a ballpark estimate. In many cases, the valuation method depends on what your investor, lender, insurer, or buyer needs to know.

15 DAYS AGO