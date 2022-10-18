ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback

Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
The Independent

What is England’s route to the Rugby World Cup final?

The Rugby World Cup has seen thrilling matches and heartbreaking injuries so far and the tournament continues this weekend with the final pool round.The latest injury hit for the tournament has been France’s scrum half Laure Sansus who ruptured her ACL against England. The number nine was planning to retire after the World Cup and so it is a gutting end to a glittering career.France will have to face Fiji without her with Pauline Bourdon in line to start. The other match in their pool, Pool C, will see England take on South Africa where the Red Roses will be...
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Netherlands join Sri Lanka in Super 12s after Namibia lose thriller to UAE

Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with Namibia's hopes scuppered by a thrilling defeat to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka, champions of this competition in 2012, secured a spot in round two with a 16-run victory over Netherlands and as winners of Group A will now enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, a pool featuring England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one other qualifier.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Matthew Wade on Mark Wood incident & upcoming tournament

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Playing in a World Cup in Australia is something I have dreamt of doing since I was a child. First, though, I...
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England have bounced back from their post-Eoin Morgan hangover and rediscovered their swagger... despite the cruel loss of Reece Topley, Jos Buttler's side have every chance of going all the way at the T20 World Cup

There was something of a hangover for England last summer as they came to terms with the sudden retirement of their colossus of a white-ball captain in Eoin Morgan. But the new era without a leader in Morgan who was supposed to have his swansong here starts properly now, says his successor Jos Buttler, as England go into a Twenty20 World Cup they have a fantastic chance of winning.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
Daily Mail

Durham's all-time leading wicket taker Chris Rushworth makes surprise switch to Warwickshire for 2023 season as the 36-year-old says the move is for 'personal reasons'

Chris Rushworth, one of English domestic cricket’s most prolific bowlers, will make a surprise switch to Warwickshire for the 2023 season. Rushworth became Durham’s all-time leading wicket taker in first-class cricket in 2021 and reached the 600-mark for his career in July this year. But the Sunderland-born seamer...

