Cricket-Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title
Oct 20 (Reuters) - For a side used to tumultuous build-ups Pakistan look unusually settled ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they launch their bid for a second title with a Super 12 showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday.
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
SkySports
How will England do at T20 World Cup? Nasser Hussain, Eoin Morgan and Michael Atherton make tournament predictions
England's bid for a first T20 World Cup title in 12 years gets going on Saturday with Afghanistan first up for one of the tournament favourites. After a tricky summer in which they failed to win a white-ball series on home soil, England have bounced back with a 4-3 success in Pakistan followed by a 2-0 victory over Australia.
What is England’s route to the Rugby World Cup final?
The Rugby World Cup has seen thrilling matches and heartbreaking injuries so far and the tournament continues this weekend with the final pool round.The latest injury hit for the tournament has been France’s scrum half Laure Sansus who ruptured her ACL against England. The number nine was planning to retire after the World Cup and so it is a gutting end to a glittering career.France will have to face Fiji without her with Pauline Bourdon in line to start. The other match in their pool, Pool C, will see England take on South Africa where the Red Roses will be...
Cricket-Afridi sends signal with toe-crusher before rain plays spoilsport
MELBOURNE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Heavy rain in Brisbane poured cold water on the final batches of warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup but a fit-again Shaheen Afridi's trademark arms-aloft celebration lifted spirits in the Pakistan camp on Wednesday.
SkySports
Manly Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu open up on "pride" jersey boycott
Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in...
T20 World Cup: Ireland and Zimbabwe through, West Indies and Scotland out
Ireland chased down their 147 target in style to book their Super 12s place and send the two-time champions out at the first hurdle
SkySports
Wasps Netball: Tamsin Greenway shares her sadness about situation and hopes for quick reaction to help players and staff
Tamsin Greenway has spoken to Sky Sports about her sadness at the situation at Wasps, she hopes netball reacts quickly to help the players and staff and the sport can also take lessons going forwards. Greenway was instrumental in the inception of Wasps Netball and as both a coach, leader...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: Marlie Packer handed captaincy for South Africa clash as Red Roses make 13 changes
Marlie Packer has been named England captain for the first time as head coach Simon Middleton makes 13 changes to his side for Sunday's Rugby World Cup clash with South Africa. With the Red Roses having already secured a quarter-final spot with victories over Fiji and France, Middleton has opted...
Sporting News
20 Greatest T20 Players: Rashid Khan ranks at No.3 | Counting down the best Twenty20 cricketers ever
"He wasn't as upbeat as normal and that's understandable," said Samit Patel of his Trent Rockets teammate Rashid Khan after last season's Hundred match against Manchester Originals. In isolation, this sort of comment could be applied to many of the multi-franchise stars of the modern game. Every so often, the...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: West Indies bounce back from defeat to Scotland with win over Zimbabwe to leave Group B wide open
West Indies bounced back from their abject T20 World Cup defeat to Scotland with a 31-run victory over Zimbabwe to leave Group B fascinatingly poised ahead of the final round of fixtures. West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland all have one victory and one loss from two games, with the...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Netherlands join Sri Lanka in Super 12s after Namibia lose thriller to UAE
Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with Namibia's hopes scuppered by a thrilling defeat to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka, champions of this competition in 2012, secured a spot in round two with a 16-run victory over Netherlands and as winners of Group A will now enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, a pool featuring England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one other qualifier.
T20 World Cup live stream and how to watch the T20 from anywhere, Australia vs New Zealand, England vs Afghanistan
Live stream the T20 World Cup online and on your mobile, wherever you are.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England, Australia, India and more make their entrance as Super 12 stage begins
Australia host this year's T20 World Cup, looking to retain the title they secured after beating New Zealand in last year's final in the United Arab Emirates. Aaron Finch's men are tournament favourites but England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa will all think they can contend for the trophy.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Matthew Wade on Mark Wood incident & upcoming tournament
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Playing in a World Cup in Australia is something I have dreamt of doing since I was a child. First, though, I...
PAUL NEWMAN: England have bounced back from their post-Eoin Morgan hangover and rediscovered their swagger... despite the cruel loss of Reece Topley, Jos Buttler's side have every chance of going all the way at the T20 World Cup
There was something of a hangover for England last summer as they came to terms with the sudden retirement of their colossus of a white-ball captain in Eoin Morgan. But the new era without a leader in Morgan who was supposed to have his swansong here starts properly now, says his successor Jos Buttler, as England go into a Twenty20 World Cup they have a fantastic chance of winning.
SkySports
European Super League could be in place by 2024/25 season, says new chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new European Super League with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024/25 season, the chief executive of the company behind the failed project has revealed. Bernd Reichart has been hired by A22 Sports Management, which was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
Durham's all-time leading wicket taker Chris Rushworth makes surprise switch to Warwickshire for 2023 season as the 36-year-old says the move is for 'personal reasons'
Chris Rushworth, one of English domestic cricket’s most prolific bowlers, will make a surprise switch to Warwickshire for the 2023 season. Rushworth became Durham’s all-time leading wicket taker in first-class cricket in 2021 and reached the 600-mark for his career in July this year. But the Sunderland-born seamer...
SkySports
Aberdeen 4-1 Partick Thistle: Dons progress to Premier Sports Cup semi-final with comfortable win
Aberdeen eased their way into the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Championship leaders Partick Thistle. In-form Luis Lopes opened the scoring and the game was over by half-time as two Hayden Coulson efforts were deflected into their own net by Thistle players Kevin Holt and Jack McMillan.
