Emporia, KS

KVOE

CANDIDATE FORUM: Schreiber, McGuire tangle on numerous issues facing Kansas House 60th District

The candidates for the Kansas House 60th District position clashed on several topics during KVOE’s final Candidate Forum of this general election cycle. Republican incumbent Mark Schreiber and Democratic challenger Mic McGuire differed on several topics, starting at the beginning of the program when McGuire challenged Schreiber on food sales tax and last year’s Medicare votes.
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people

Downtown Council Grove practically floats off the pavement. The 19th century buildings levitate, careful gingerbread constructions of brick and mortar and stone, bringing the past to life while nudging the community into the future. I visited the city, about an hour south of Manhattan, last month. Council Grove isn’t a former industrial town tucked in […] The post Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS

