Kansas attorney general race heats up as Mann launches first ad against Kobach
Democrat Chris Mann has beefed up his attacks on his Republican opponent Kris Kobach, comparing him to a "comic book villain."
What does Kansas’ sheriff election amendment mean?
Kansas Amendment 2, also known as HCR 5022, could impact the elections -- and ousters -- of sheriffs across the state.
KVOE
CANDIDATE FORUM: Schreiber, McGuire tangle on numerous issues facing Kansas House 60th District
The candidates for the Kansas House 60th District position clashed on several topics during KVOE’s final Candidate Forum of this general election cycle. Republican incumbent Mark Schreiber and Democratic challenger Mic McGuire differed on several topics, starting at the beginning of the program when McGuire challenged Schreiber on food sales tax and last year’s Medicare votes.
klcjournal.com
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections
This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KSN.com
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
gladstonedispatch.com
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron, Kansas. The Ogallala aquifer groundwater levels in much of western Kansas started dropping in the 1950s as pumping increased, according to the Kansas Geological Survey (File Photo / Max McCoy). An agency charged with conserving...
Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people
Downtown Council Grove practically floats off the pavement. The 19th century buildings levitate, careful gingerbread constructions of brick and mortar and stone, bringing the past to life while nudging the community into the future. I visited the city, about an hour south of Manhattan, last month. Council Grove isn’t a former industrial town tucked in […] The post Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
What to know when voting on the sheriff election amendment
The election is weeks away, and Kansans will vote on a sheriff's amendment.
WIBW
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
Kansas proposes childcare changes to help meet a statewide demand
Kansas Governor Laura and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment today announced proposed changes to childcare regulations, potentially expanding care across the state.
Wichita Eagle
When are the hunting seasons for deer in Missouri and Kansas? We’re glad you asked!
Evenings across Kansas and Missouri have turned cool (at times downright cold, even!), and that can mean only one thing ... OK, it can actually mean a lot of things, but for this exercise, the drop in mercury portends the arrival, or pending arrival, of traditional hunting seasons for Kansas and Missouri deer.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas women urge accurate reporting of Amanda Adkins anti-abortion record
Kansas GOP congressional candidate Amanda Adkins has tried to downplay her anti-abortion views in the runup to the Nov. 8 election. She is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
Kansas Public Radio
Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
adastraradio.com
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Terrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threats
Misti Hobbs, a Democrat running for a Sedgwick County seat in the House, said her abortion rights mural was defaced ahead of the August vote on a constitutional amendment. (Misti Hobbs)
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: American Association of University Professors begins ‘investigation’ into staff dismissals
Shortly after Emporia State University announced staff dismissals connected to its realignment and reinvestment plan, the American Association of University Professors called for an immediate reversal. With that not in the picture, AAUP is now taking another step. AAUP says it has authorized an investigation into what it calls the...
