Columbus Football On 95.3 WBEV & DDTV
The Columbus High School football team opens up their playoff run tonight as they host Altoona in a WIAA Division Four, Level 1 game. You can hear all the action on 95.3 WBEV and watch the game on DailyDodge TV. Mike Throndsen and Tim Haldiman will have the call. The John Deere Pregame Show is set for 6:45pm with the kickoff set for 7pm.
Beaver Dam High School Mascot In The Running For Several Awards
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam High School’s Benny the Beaver is in the running for three awards in the Mascot Hall of Fame. The public can vote one time per day for Benjamin Beaver in the High School-level categories of Community Impact, Best In-Game Routine or Skit, and Best Video Short.
BDACT Curses Play Set For This Weekend
(Beaver Dam) The public is encouraged to attend a play at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre this weekend. The show is a culmination of a theatre camp where middle school students learned the elements of theater production including sound, lighting, acting, and set construction. The backstory and plot are very near and dear to Director Deb Meyer’s heart.
Jackie L. Hollnagel
Jackie L. Hollnagel, age 77, of Fox Lake, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital. The visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bill Runke officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake and military honors will be provided by the Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.
News – October 21, 2022
(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald says the $9.3-million-dollar project would construct a 14,000 square-foot facility in a central location within the district. She says they have meet with leaders in Beaver Dam to purchase property but that never materialized. Currently, MPTC is discussing options with the city of Horicon. The referendum would also update the manufacturing and health and human services wing at the Fond du Lac campus. It would also improve its fabrication program in West Bend.
Gary R. Erdmann
Gary R. Erdmann, age 75, of West Bend, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend. A memorial service for Gary will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12 noon at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Joseph Fisher officiating. A visitation will be held from on Tuesday, October 25 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Military honors will be conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270 and Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa at a later date.
New Fire Training Facility A Part Of MPTC’s $55-Million Referendum
(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald detailed the project during a recent appearance in WBEV’s Community Comment. “It will be about a 14,000-square foot addition…it would...
DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County
(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
Investigation Of Possible Threat At Beaver Dam High School Later Deemed To Be Not Credible
(Beaver Dam) An investigation of a possible threat at the Beaver Dam High School was later deemed to be not credible. Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in an email students reported hearing statements this week that could be concerning and considered a threat. He says although there was very little detail...
Waupun School District Voters Will See Operations Referendum Question On Fall Ballot
(Waupun) Waupun School District voters will see an operations referendum on their ballot next month. The question will ask residents to allow the district to exceed the state’s revenue limits by $980-thousand-dollars annually for three years. Steven Hill is the district administrator. “As we really kind of looked at...
Columbus Fire Department Has New Grain Rescue Gear Thanks To Donation
(Columbus) The Columbus Fire Department has some new gear thanks to a generous donation. Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine says with the funds received from Didion Milling they were able to replace their old grain rescue device, called the Great Wall of Rescue Kit. He says this kit is third party...
Greater Watertown Community Foundation Receives $5 Million Dollar Grant
(Watertown) The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has received a $5-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation officials said in a news release that the funding will help accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative. The program in Dodge and Jefferson counties brings together dozens of groups to help promote kindergarten readiness and early classroom success.
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
Cash Bond Set At $10K For Milwaukee Men Charged In Connection To Burglary In Fond Du Lac County
(Empire) All three Milwaukee men arrested for a burglary at Sabel Mechanical in the town of Empire have made their initial appearances in Fond du Lac County court. Cash bond was set at $10,000 for Trystien Homan and Khalil Gates, both 19-years-old, and 22-year-old Tijveyon Watson-Wynos. All three men face...
Dodge County Board Allocates $432K In ARPA Funds To CLR Fire And Rescue Group
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board this week allocated another portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors voted to give the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue Group (CLR) $432-thousand-dollars to build a stand-alone facility. The goal is to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, house two ambulances as well as living quarters for staff, and offer a decontamination space.
Juneau Man Sentenced To Prison On Eighth OWI Charge
(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019...
Dodge County Board Reviews 2023 Proposed Budget
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board got a first look Tuesday night at the preliminary 2023 budget. The proposed mill rate of $4.39 per thousand-dollars of assessed value would be a decrease of 38-cents from the current budget year. The $149.9-million-dollar document includes a projected tax levy of $37.9-million-dollars, which would be a $2.1-million-dollar jump from 2022.
