Sweet New Cedar Falls Restaurant Opens
It's official! One of the newest additions to downtown Cedar Falls is officially open for business. It is getting difficult to keep track of all the businesses coming and going in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September...
A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]
A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
A Corridor Brewery is Opening a Second Location This Week
A popular Eastern Iowa brewery is almost ready to open the doors at their second location in Iowa City! The Coralville-based ReUnion Brewery will begin welcoming customers to their new spot in the Ped Mall on Friday. Back in February of this year, it was revealed that ReUnion Brewery would...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]
In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Hiawatha Steals the Spotlight for First-Time Holiday Event in 2022
*Above is a stock photo. It doesn't represent the tree or location mentioned in this story. Being just 10 minutes or less away from downtown Cedar Rapids, you may still want to take in the traditional Christmas kick-off festivities there, but Hiawatha is an underrated town making a name for itself and it continues to fast become more than just a suburb of Cedar Rapids. This upcoming holiday season the growing community will host a first-time event it has never had!
Dog-O-Ween at Theisen’s
Halloween is right around the corner and your pups don't want to feel left out. Dress your pup in their Halloween best and bring them to Dog-O-Ween at the northeast Cedar Rapids Theisen's location! Courtlin will be broadcasting live from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. The registration period is from 1 p.m. up until contest time. The entry fee for each dog is $10 and the contest will begin at 3:00 p.m. ALL proceeds go to local shelters. This year the event will take place at this Theisen's location:
New Cedar Rapids FedEx Facility Set To Hire Hundreds
If you are looking for seasonal work in the Cedar Rapids area, look no further than FedEx. The shipping company is set to open its new multi-million dollar Cedar Rapids facility and will hire hundreds of workers in time for the holiday rush. The Corridor Business Journal reports that the...
Eastern Iowa toy factory plans to donate Friday’s entire shift to charity
A small toy manufacturing company in eastern Iowa plans to devote its entire shift on Friday to building and packaging several hundred race car kits that will be donated to local Toys for Tots campaigns. Amy Belding, spokeswoman for Blu Track, says the Anamosa factory makes flexible two-lane racetracks that...
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]
If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
