Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS

Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge

If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
