Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
markerzone.com
BRUINS' DEFENSEMAN STILL WAITING ON U.S. VISA DELAYS
Anton Strålman has yet to play a game for the Boston Bruins on U.S. soil, as he patiently waits for the necessary filings on his work visa. The 931-game NHL veteran cannot play stateside, however, he was able to make his Bruins' debut in the Canadian capital Tuesday night in the team's 7-5 defeat to the Ottawa Senators.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Marcus Smart on fight with Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open'
Even if you didn't watch the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you surely still heard about the extracurriculars between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. But according to the Celtics point guard, Philly's big man got off easy. "I could have cracked his head open, but...
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart On Facing The Miami Heat Tonight: "We're Expecting A Very Pissed Off Miami team"
The Boston Celtics know what to expect when they face the Miami Heat tonight in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals. Last year the Celtics defeated the Heat in seven games, advancing to the NBA Finals. The Heat fell just one Jimmy Butler 3-pointer shy of making a second Finals appearance in three seasons.
Comments / 0