This Week in Agribusiness October 15, 2022

Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation with FMC’s Lisa Homer about their recent efforts around mental health in the agriculture community. Next, Max introduces the latest from the BASF Plan Smart Grow Smart series. Mike Pearson talks markets with Clayton Pope of Clayton Pope Commodities to talk about the USDA WASDE report this week that showed that soybeans were going to be down, surprising the markets. They also get into international trade and the effect of the high U.S. dollar. Finally, they turn to wheat struggles.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Benzinga

Ukraine President's Advisor To Elon Musk: More Countries Will Start 'Chaotic Nuclear Race' If Kyiv Surrenders To Putin's Threats

Ukraine's presidential advisor, who has criticized Vladimir Putin for his 'Coward Response,' took aim at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire made another round of comments about the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, tagging Musk, said If Kyiv capitulates...
The Hill

To know how the war in Ukraine will end, watch Zelensky, not Putin

If you are tired of reading about Russia’s war in Ukraine, give yourself a short break and prepare for a long winter of discontent. While pundits and planners are busy gaming out the inevitable question, “How does it end?” cynics and realists are coming to terms with the fact that unless the Russian people say “enough,” or until the Ukrainians win back their entire country, this bloody mess will continue.
americanmilitarynews.com

US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study

A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
Daily Mail

Fresh nuke fears as Kremlin warns four invaded Ukrainian regions are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal after Kyiv begged West for powerful air defence systems

Four occupied regions of Ukraine that Vladimir Putin annexed to Russia are under the protection of Moscow's nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin said today. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, told reporters that the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are 'inalienable parts of the Russian Federation [and] their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory.'
TheDailyBeast

Shadow Government in Putin’s Own Backyard Plots Against Him

Belarus’ opposition, led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is plotting to form an alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to hamper any hopes that Russia may have of territorial expansion beyond Ukraine and further into Europe. The concern is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eyeing Belarus much like...
protocol.com

Russia and China may both be eyeing retaliatory cyberattacks against the West

The risk is climbing that both Russia and China may look to bring an escalation in major cyberattacks against the U.S. and Western Europe, following Russian losses in Ukraine and the U.S. chip blockade against China, according to cybersecurity and geopolitics expert Dmitri Alperovitch. "What I do think we're about...
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists are living in a clown world

Suppose I asked you to picture an environmental champion. Who would come to mind? Perhaps a youth activist, such as Greta Thunberg, or the infamous politician Al Gore. Maybe a celebrity, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, or a more traditional conservationist, such as Jane Goodall. There are a number of environmental heroes from all walks of life that one could point to if given the directive. While no one asked, Politico Europe just offered a foul suggestion: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Daily Mail

Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus as Kremlin allies fuel fears of a new ground assault on the Ukrainian capital by closing their embassies in Kyiv

Russia is set to deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry has claimed, sparking fears that a fresh ground assault on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent. Although the Kremlin has claimed that the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe that Putin is attempting...
natureworldnews.com

US Computer Models Reveal Economic Losses Will Be Insufficient to Balance as Nationwide Global Warming Continues

Hurricane damages may grow when global temperatures rise, owing to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Computer simulations of regional economic sectors and supply networks in the United States now demonstrate that the consequent economic losses will not be offset nationwide at some point if global warming continues unchecked. According...
