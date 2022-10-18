Governor John Carney wasted no time in announcing the appointment of a new Auditor of Accounts after Kathy McGuiness’s resignation Wednesday. Gov Carney will appoint Dennis Greenhouse to serve as State Auditor until the person elected in the November 8th General Election takes office in January. Greenhouse will be tasked with completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report over the next several months. Greenhouse has previously served as Auditor of Delaware. He was elected in 1982 and served two terms.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO