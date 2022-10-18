Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
California family watches robbery on home surveillance video while at dinner
A disturbing home surveillance video shows a California family being robbed while they were enjoying a family dinner out. “We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so I looked at my phone, and we just saw it all happen and unfold right in front of us,” homeowner Tamara Schlachter told Fox 11.
WGMD Radio
Massachusetts governor appoints new state dinosaur: ‘spunky underdog’
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts now has an extinct species to represent the state. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed legislation Wednesday naming an official state dinosaur during a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston, according to the Associated Press. The Podokesaurus holyokensis is now the official state dinosaur after...
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Appoints Dennis Greenhouse as State Auditor
Governor John Carney wasted no time in announcing the appointment of a new Auditor of Accounts after Kathy McGuiness’s resignation Wednesday. Gov Carney will appoint Dennis Greenhouse to serve as State Auditor until the person elected in the November 8th General Election takes office in January. Greenhouse will be tasked with completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report over the next several months. Greenhouse has previously served as Auditor of Delaware. He was elected in 1982 and served two terms.
