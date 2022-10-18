Read full article on original website
On This Sherwood Farm, Diwali Is a Celebration of Local Bounty
When Narendra Varma, the executive director of Our Table Cooperative, was growing up in Northern India, Diwali — also known as the festival of lights, celebrated throughout India and among the Indian diaspora in other parts of the world — was easily the year’s biggest celebration. Houses and buildings were lit with oil lamps and candles, shining off the white plaster walls newly washed and patched for the holiday. Friends and family would send boxes of nuts, dried fruit, and candies throughout the five-day period, including sweets made with khoya, evaporated milk solids Varma compares to a nutty ricotta. The family would feast, fireworks would crackle, and the adults would stay up to gamble while the kids went to bed.
Confluence Brewing is unveiling 10 beers Friday in celebration of its 10th year in business. Catch up fast: Co-founder John Martin's fascination with craft beer started as a teenager more than 30 years ago when he and a buddy made a failed attempt to make a drinkable raisin almond beer.Years later he left a construction gig to start Confluence — during a time when the profession was not well defined.Craft brewing has since become big business and Confluence is among Iowa's largest producers.State of play: Some of the new beers are collaborations with other Iowa breweries.Chocolate birthday cake stout, with Gezellig and Lake TimeRemnant, a rye wine-style ale with Lion Bridge and LuaOf note: Kaltrauch, a German-style beer from Confluence, won a gold medal earlier this month in the Great American Beer Festival.🎉 Celebrate: Confluence is hosting a three-day party with bands, food trucks, artist booths and on site T-shirt printing.Friday at 3:30pm; and beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday.
For those in the know, Bouchard Family Farms is the place to go when you need Tartary flour for making French-Canadian pancakes and crepes or Japanese soba noodles. For 30-plus years, the family farm, perched on the tippy top of Maine, has grown Tartary buckwheat and milled it into flour. Over the years, thanks in part to a growing demand for gluten-free foods and interest in alternative flours, it has created a market for buckwheat as both a food and cover crop. Starting to grow it, though, was a risk taken out of necessity.
