Confluence Brewing is unveiling 10 beers Friday in celebration of its 10th year in business. Catch up fast: Co-founder John Martin's fascination with craft beer started as a teenager more than 30 years ago when he and a buddy made a failed attempt to make a drinkable raisin almond beer.Years later he left a construction gig to start Confluence — during a time when the profession was not well defined.Craft brewing has since become big business and Confluence is among Iowa's largest producers.State of play: Some of the new beers are collaborations with other Iowa breweries.Chocolate birthday cake stout, with Gezellig and Lake TimeRemnant, a rye wine-style ale with Lion Bridge and LuaOf note: Kaltrauch, a German-style beer from Confluence, won a gold medal earlier this month in the Great American Beer Festival.🎉 Celebrate: Confluence is hosting a three-day party with bands, food trucks, artist booths and on site T-shirt printing.Friday at 3:30pm; and beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO