WBOC
Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes
MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
Ocean City Today
Request to allow dogs on Ocean City Boardwalk in summer shot down
A resident’s request to allow dogs on the Boardwalk during select hours in the summer was promptly shut down last week with concerns of safety and busy-ness. Council President Matt James, who sits on the Police Commission, told members at a meeting on Oct. 19 that he recently received a call from a resident dog owner who asked if he could float the idea of allowing people to walk their pets on the Boardwalk from 2 a.m. to noon from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the same time that bikers, skaters and the like are permitted.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Sunfest changes put to test
Ocean City tourism officials will find out this weekend whether an attempt to extend and ramp up the shoulder season with the hype of a newly minted Sunfest will be a success. Set for Oct. 20-23, this year’s annual end-of-summer event includes an array of changes, including all free concerts, a new setup for vendor tents, and incorporation with OCtoberfest and the mayor’s bike ride.
WBOC
Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts
GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
Ocean City Today
Majestic Hotel in Ocean City gets approval toward renovations
The new owner of the Majestic Hotel and Apartments is preparing to start renovations to the historic Boardwalk property. In March, established resort business owner Avraham Sibony bought the property at 613 Atlantic Ave. between Sixth and Seventh streets from the Savage family, who owned and operated it for most of its nearly 100 years of existence.
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s Lake Gerar is healthy, but slowly filling in
According to Envirotech owner Todd Fritchman, Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach is a vibrant, healthy, environmentally diverse body of water. It’s also going through aquatic succession, he said, which means that it’s slowly filling in from the bottom. Fritchman and his company have been maintaining the lake for...
Cape Gazette
Ocean City Today
Cottage Cafe announces its sale
(Oct. 21, 2022) The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub in Bethany Beach, Delaware, has been sold to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts hospitality group. “The Cottage Café has such a sweet spot in the hearts of so many locals and visitors,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Because the restaurant is in a fast-growing area, it attracts a loyal following and a new fan base.”
Cape Gazette
Bark on the Boards block party a howling success
The Brandywine SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards fundraiser Oct. 15 in Rehoboth Beach. The event included a Delmarva DockDogs dog-jumping competition, live entertainment on the Bandstand, vendors and pet adoptions. For more information on the event, go to barkontheboards.org. For more information on the Brandywine SPCA, go...
doverspeedway.com
‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’ to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
Drive-thru light presentation to be open every evening through holiday season. Displays to be set up in Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway. The holiday season will be merry and bright at Dover Motor Speedway as the “Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway” drive-thru event comes to the Monster Mile.
Cape Gazette
Botanic gardens welcome fall with sculptures and scarecrows
In conjunction with the Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Botanic Gardens near Dagsboro has created its own 9-foot sea witch, scarecrow displays and an animal sculptures discovery trail. Ray Sander, DBG president, said, “Our wonderful volunteers wanted to celebrate the end of the harvest season and invite the...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Former Military Observation Tower was incorporated into part of a Cape May hotel.
Fire Control Tower at the Grand Hotel – Cape May, NJ. This former military building, instead of being removed, was integrated into the construction of a hotel building. The bottom floor is currently the staff laundry of the Grand Hotel. One other tower remains in New Jersey. These towers...
Cape Gazette
Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown
After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
firststateupdate.com
Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday
Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
The Dispatch
Precedent Could Be Future Problem
It’s only a matter of time before a future set of Worcester County Commissioners rues this week’s 4-3 vote to allow an out-of-state business to connect to a municipal treatment system. The issue appeared to be settled last November then again in January, but it returned for another...
WBOC
Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition
DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
WBOC
Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled Up
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10 knot speed limit...
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
