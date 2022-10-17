ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

WBOC

Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes

MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
MILFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Request to allow dogs on Ocean City Boardwalk in summer shot down

A resident’s request to allow dogs on the Boardwalk during select hours in the summer was promptly shut down last week with concerns of safety and busy-ness. Council President Matt James, who sits on the Police Commission, told members at a meeting on Oct. 19 that he recently received a call from a resident dog owner who asked if he could float the idea of allowing people to walk their pets on the Boardwalk from 2 a.m. to noon from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the same time that bikers, skaters and the like are permitted.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Sunfest changes put to test

Ocean City tourism officials will find out this weekend whether an attempt to extend and ramp up the shoulder season with the hype of a newly minted Sunfest will be a success. Set for Oct. 20-23, this year’s annual end-of-summer event includes an array of changes, including all free concerts, a new setup for vendor tents, and incorporation with OCtoberfest and the mayor’s bike ride.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts

GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Ocean City Today

Majestic Hotel in Ocean City gets approval toward renovations

The new owner of the Majestic Hotel and Apartments is preparing to start renovations to the historic Boardwalk property. In March, established resort business owner Avraham Sibony bought the property at 613 Atlantic Ave. between Sixth and Seventh streets from the Savage family, who owned and operated it for most of its nearly 100 years of existence.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Lake Gerar is healthy, but slowly filling in

According to Envirotech owner Todd Fritchman, Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach is a vibrant, healthy, environmentally diverse body of water. It’s also going through aquatic succession, he said, which means that it’s slowly filling in from the bottom. Fritchman and his company have been maintaining the lake for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Cottage Cafe announces its sale

(Oct. 21, 2022) The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub in Bethany Beach, Delaware, has been sold to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts hospitality group. “The Cottage Café has such a sweet spot in the hearts of so many locals and visitors,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Because the restaurant is in a fast-growing area, it attracts a loyal following and a new fan base.”
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bark on the Boards block party a howling success

The Brandywine SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards fundraiser Oct. 15 in Rehoboth Beach. The event included a Delmarva DockDogs dog-jumping competition, live entertainment on the Bandstand, vendors and pet adoptions. For more information on the event, go to barkontheboards.org. For more information on the Brandywine SPCA, go...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Botanic gardens welcome fall with sculptures and scarecrows

In conjunction with the Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Botanic Gardens near Dagsboro has created its own 9-foot sea witch, scarecrow displays and an animal sculptures discovery trail. Ray Sander, DBG president, said, “Our wonderful volunteers wanted to celebrate the end of the harvest season and invite the...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Best Buds opening Oct. 28 in Georgetown

After months of delays related to the pandemic and supply chain, Sussex County’s third medical marijuana dispensary is expecting to open Friday, Oct. 28. Located off Route 113 in Georgetown, Best Buds will be the second dispensary for CannTech in Delaware. The company opened in Dover about a month ago.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
DOVER, DE
The Dispatch

Precedent Could Be Future Problem

It’s only a matter of time before a future set of Worcester County Commissioners rues this week’s 4-3 vote to allow an out-of-state business to connect to a municipal treatment system. The issue appeared to be settled last November then again in January, but it returned for another...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Dover Prepares for W. Loockerman Street Demolition

DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022. A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August. Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Mural in Historic Downtown Cambridge Painted Without Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge was painted on the side of a restaurant without permission. There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust Street. The painting is on the side and the front of the restaurant, Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled Up

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10 knot speed limit...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes paths draw concerns from residents

When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
LEWES, DE

