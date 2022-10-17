ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Happy 107th Birthday Arthur Miller

Today is Pulitzer Prize Winning playwright Arthur Miller’s 107th birthday. You have seen “Death of a Salesman” and “The Crucible.” How could you have not seen some version? You may know him without knowing you know him. He is part of the collective American conscious. His life is an amazing American story that needs to be remembered and admired. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Happy 128th Birthday Olive Thomas

Today is the 128th birthday of the silent film actress Olive Thomas. She had a very short and eventful life and in death became one of Hollywoods first heavily publicized scandals. A legend that Thomas’ ghost haunts the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City arose in the years following her death. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Happy 140th Birthday Margaret Dumont

Today is the 140th birthday of the actress Margaret Dumont. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Cremated, Chapel of the Pines Crematory, Los Angeles, CA. BEST KNOWN FOR: American stage and film actress. She is...
Happy 95th Birthday George C. Scott

Today is the 95th birthday of the actor George C. Scott. I remember seeing The Changeling (entire movie below) on TV when I was a kid and being so scared, but not being able to stop watching because it was filmed in Seattle. His film They Might Be Giants is honestly funny and quirky and about half the time, you feel like you are either not in on the joke or it just wasn’t a joke, but you aren’t sure, but you wish you were in on the joke if it was in fact a joke. I am sure that is why it is loved and hated, but rarely anything in-between. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.

