Today is the 95th birthday of the actor George C. Scott. I remember seeing The Changeling (entire movie below) on TV when I was a kid and being so scared, but not being able to stop watching because it was filmed in Seattle. His film They Might Be Giants is honestly funny and quirky and about half the time, you feel like you are either not in on the joke or it just wasn’t a joke, but you aren’t sure, but you wish you were in on the joke if it was in fact a joke. I am sure that is why it is loved and hated, but rarely anything in-between. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO