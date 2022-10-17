Today is the 77th birthday of Harris Glenn Milstead, known the world over as the drag queen/performance artist/actor/personality called “Divine.” I was first introduced to Divine through the subscription of Interview Magazine I had while I was in high school. This lead to renting the early John Waters movies and so forth. I adore anyone who is fearless, who is in on the joke, and who doesn’t give a fuck. Divine had all of those qualities and many more. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO