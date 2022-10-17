Read full article on original website
Happy 128th Birthday Olive Thomas
Today is the 128th birthday of the silent film actress Olive Thomas. She had a very short and eventful life and in death became one of Hollywoods first heavily publicized scandals. A legend that Thomas’ ghost haunts the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City arose in the years following her death. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Happy 140th Birthday Bela Lugosi
Today is the 140th birthday of Bela Lugosi. Make the time to watch any of his films, understand his artistry. He is truly one of the greats. There is a whole season of the “You Must Remember This” podcast about him and Boris Karloff that is so very good and absolutely worth a listen. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Happy 77th Birthday Harris Glenn Milstead
Today is the 77th birthday of Harris Glenn Milstead, known the world over as the drag queen/performance artist/actor/personality called “Divine.” I was first introduced to Divine through the subscription of Interview Magazine I had while I was in high school. This lead to renting the early John Waters movies and so forth. I adore anyone who is fearless, who is in on the joke, and who doesn’t give a fuck. Divine had all of those qualities and many more. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
Happy 140th Birthday Margaret Dumont
Today is the 140th birthday of the actress Margaret Dumont. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Cremated, Chapel of the Pines Crematory, Los Angeles, CA. BEST KNOWN FOR: American stage and film actress. She is...
Words to Live By Wednesday – Albert Pine
What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal. — Albert Pine.
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1978)
Forty-three years ago today, the film Attack of the Killer Tomatoes premiered. Reviewers called it a “one-joke spoof” that “isn’t worth of sarcasm” which only made people want to see it more. It’s cult status spawned three sequels: Return of the Killer Tomatoes! (1988), Killer Tomatoes Strike Back! (1990), and Killer Tomatoes Eat France! (1991). You need to see this movie.
