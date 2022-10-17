ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Fire continues near Hartford

At least two Lyon County fire departments have been involved in battling a stubborn fire near Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. No injuries have been...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays

Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Area volleyball sub-state brackets released

Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn

The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer defeats Junction City

Five different Emporia High soccer players scored goals in its 9-1 victory over Junction City Thursday night. Jefry Linares led the way for the Spartans with a hat trick. Dario Guevara and Gio Garcilazo each had two. Mats Goerres and Edwin Maciel each had one. The Spartans finish the regular...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Highland Street renovation project has several components next year

Next year, local residents will see intensive street work on the east edge of the Emporia State University campus. City Engineer Jim Ubert detailed plans for renovating Highland Street between 12th and 16th on KVOE’s Morning Show earlier this week:. ESU parking lot entrances will also be reconfigured. Utility...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday

The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA STATE: Additional programming and new facility included in reinvestment plan for Nursing Department

Additional programming, faculty and a new facility are coming to the Emporia State University nursing department as part of ESU’s reinvestment for the future initiative. The university announced Wednesday afternoon it will be creating two additional programs within the department, an online RN to BSN program for those already working as registered nurses and a master of science in nursing program. Three new faculty positions will be created to help facilitate the new programming.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City

The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature

After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday morning

Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their bi-weekly action and study meetings Wednesday. During their action session, commissioners will consider approving a pair of ordinances, one for a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower and a second for a public easement for Emporia Land Development LLC. During their study meeting, commissioners will continue discussions on the city’s new logo design and will begin discussions on requests for proposals for an upcoming compensation study.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY SHOOTING: Suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous

Lyon County deputies are looking for one man in the alleged shooting of another near Emporia earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies are looking for 37-year-old Logan Casteel of unknown address. Cope says the search for Casteel follows a shooting that came to light Monday evening. Deputies and...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday

The Salvation Army food pantry is continuing to see an increase in usage as KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday. Food pantry manager Brian Shintaku joined KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday to give an update on what the pantry is in need of. Shintaku added that the...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy