Fire continues near Hartford
At least two Lyon County fire departments have been involved in battling a stubborn fire near Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. No injuries have been...
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
Area volleyball sub-state brackets released
Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
Drought persists, but there are signs current pattern may be easing — slowly
Drought continues across the KVOE listening area, but National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says there are some signs the current weather pattern is breaking down — albeit slowly. Most of the KVOE listening area, including Emporia, is now in severe drought — which covers all of Lyon, Coffey...
Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Junction City
Five different Emporia High soccer players scored goals in its 9-1 victory over Junction City Thursday night. Jefry Linares led the way for the Spartans with a hat trick. Dario Guevara and Gio Garcilazo each had two. Mats Goerres and Edwin Maciel each had one. The Spartans finish the regular...
Highland Street renovation project has several components next year
Next year, local residents will see intensive street work on the east edge of the Emporia State University campus. City Engineer Jim Ubert detailed plans for renovating Highland Street between 12th and 16th on KVOE’s Morning Show earlier this week:. ESU parking lot entrances will also be reconfigured. Utility...
Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday
The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
EMPORIA STATE: Additional programming and new facility included in reinvestment plan for Nursing Department
Additional programming, faculty and a new facility are coming to the Emporia State University nursing department as part of ESU’s reinvestment for the future initiative. The university announced Wednesday afternoon it will be creating two additional programs within the department, an online RN to BSN program for those already working as registered nurses and a master of science in nursing program. Three new faculty positions will be created to help facilitate the new programming.
Emporia High gymnast Laney Cooper qualifies for state
Emporia High gymnast Laney Cooper will be making a return trip to State. She has qualified as an individual for both the Vault and balance beam. The State Gymnastics meet will be held Saturday at Olathe South.
Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City
The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
An Emporia woman has been identified as the individual killed in a train-pedestrian incident last week. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia was struck by the train near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am Wednesday. The incident was ruled accidental. The investigation is...
Emporia narrowly misses record low temperature
After setting a record low temperature early Tuesday, the Emporia Municipal Airport is reporting a near-miss with a record for Wednesday. Low temperatures bottomed out at 22 degrees, just above the record low of 21 degrees dating back to 1972. Tuesday’s overnight low was 24, breaking the prior record of 29 set in 1999.
Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their bi-weekly action and study meetings Wednesday. During their action session, commissioners will consider approving a pair of ordinances, one for a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower and a second for a public easement for Emporia Land Development LLC. During their study meeting, commissioners will continue discussions on the city’s new logo design and will begin discussions on requests for proposals for an upcoming compensation study.
LYON COUNTY SHOOTING: Suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous
Lyon County deputies are looking for one man in the alleged shooting of another near Emporia earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies are looking for 37-year-old Logan Casteel of unknown address. Cope says the search for Casteel follows a shooting that came to light Monday evening. Deputies and...
KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday
The Salvation Army food pantry is continuing to see an increase in usage as KVOE’s annual Drive for Food coming Thursday. Food pantry manager Brian Shintaku joined KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday to give an update on what the pantry is in need of. Shintaku added that the...
Emporia High girls golf ends historic season with second place finish at state
A historic season ended on a grand note for the Emporia High girls’ golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans finished second at state with a two-day score of 675, 25 strokes behind state champion Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Coach Rick Eckert said it was unexpected. Coach Eckert called it a...
EMPORIA STATE: American Association of University Professors begins ‘investigation’ into staff dismissals
Shortly after Emporia State University announced staff dismissals connected to its realignment and reinvestment plan, the American Association of University Professors called for an immediate reversal. With that not in the picture, AAUP is now taking another step. AAUP says it has authorized an investigation into what it calls the...
