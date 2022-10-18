ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

newstalknewengland.com

Namir Walker Of Hartford Was Sentenced To 60 Months Possession Of A Firearm

At the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut U.S. Circuit Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam sentenced Namir Walker, 23 of Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release. Walker, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 20

The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Man fatally shot in Hartford early Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was killed in a shooting in the southern part of the city early Friday, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Later Friday morning, Boisvert said that the man had died, classifying...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested

A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT

