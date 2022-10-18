Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
newstalknewengland.com
Namir Walker Of Hartford Was Sentenced To 60 Months Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut U.S. Circuit Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam sentenced Namir Walker, 23 of Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release. Walker, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Affidavit Details Fatal Truck-Racing Fight
“You are the fucking guy who was racing in front of my house,” a 25-year-old New Havener allegedly said after confronting a teenager in his truck late at night in Fair Haven this summer. “I’m ready to shoot,” he threatened. He then noticed what would turn out...
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear. The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Hope Public Can Assist in Identifying Trio of Females Sought in Relation to Mall Larceny
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a trio female suspects sought in connection with a larceny complaint in the city. The three females sought are pictured in this story. The first unknown female (shown pointing to the left) is described by Townsend as having black...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
sheltonherald.com
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding
Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding. Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt....
Canterbury man gets 9 years for illegally owning machine gun while doing heroin
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance. Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an […]
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested
A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
