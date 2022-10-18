Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
butlerradio.com
Alameda Park Hosting Haunted Trails
Kids and families are invited to get into the Halloween spirit at an event this weekend at Alameda Park in Butler Township. The Alameda Park Haunted Trails will kick off Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. starting at the Masonic Shelter and continue Saturday at the same time. The Butler...
butlerradio.com
Earlybirds Toastmasters Holding Monster Bash
A local organization is inviting residents to get into the spooky spirit of the season at an event this weekend. The Butler Earlybirds Toastmaster group will hold their 47th annual Monster Morning Bash on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Butler YMCA Trustees Room. This gathering will include free...
butlerradio.com
SRU Show Will Bring Halloween Dancing For Kids
Slippery Rock University is hosting a seasonal event this weekend for area families with children. SRU’s Early Childhood and Elementary Music Community Engagement Initiative will present “Sing. Move. Play” with a Halloween theme on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Swope Music Hall Band Room.
butlerradio.com
Mars Planning Salute To Service Friday Night
The Mars Area School District plans to honor local veterans at an upcoming football game. The “Salute to Service” will take place tonight at the Mars Athletic Complex as the Fightin’ Planets Varsity Football teams takes on the Hampton Talbots at 7 p.m. All active, reserve, and...
butlerradio.com
Mars Elementary Students To “Rock Their School”
Students at a local school will be participating in a national event to bring learning to life in the classroom. Mars Area Elementary School students and teachers are taking part in the annual “Rock Your School” event on Friday. Teachers will be offering a variety of lessons that...
butlerradio.com
Fun Fore All Donates To Kids Castle Renovations
A local business is helping with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township through a large donation. The Fun Fore All Family Fun Park recently donated $8,000 to the Cranberry Township Community Chest Kids Castle Playground renovation project in Community Park. This project will include new equipment, maintenance of...
butlerradio.com
Mars Student Council Sponsoring Blood Drive
A local high school student council will sponsor a blood drive later this week to benefit the American Red Cross. The Mars Area High School Student Council will sponsor the drive Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors must be at least 16-years-old and weigh more than 110 pounds....
Meet Carl, Beaver County’s newest addition
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A golden retriever puppy named Carl is making friends in Beaver County and will soon provide a service to residents in need. Carl is not officially a part of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but is owned by a sergeant who is trained in mental health first aid and is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Carl was purchased by a citizen and will be trained as a therapy dog to offer comfort when needed, including for victims of violence and children who are testifying in court.
Norwin area: Craft fairs, turkey bingo, pie sale, more
Trick-or-treat at stores in downtown Irwin will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Some business owners will be handing out treats at their stores, others may be handing out candy at tables or tents in the Third Street parking lot. A children’s Halloween costume parade will begin at...
butlerradio.com
Two local bowlers to be honored with HOF induction
The Butler County Bowling Association will induct two former bowlers into their Hall of Fame Saturday. Kurt Huff and the late Dan Persic, who owned Bruin Lanes, will be honored at a dinner being held at the Hardwood Café.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
butlerradio.com
Hang Tough Initiative Looking For Donations
An annual initiative to bring joy to cancer patients during the holiday season is once again underway. The Hang Tough program started years ago by a group of volunteers who were looking to spread holiday cheer to cancer patients during the Christmas season. It has now grown into a month-long...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Seeking “Leaf Angels”
Cranberry Township is looking for residents to help homeowners who need assistance to take care of the fall leaves. It’s called the Leaf Angel Program and it matches volunteers to residents who need help raking and disposing of leaves. You must be 15 years and older, or accompanied by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Family of 29-year public works employee donates bench in his memory to Allegheny Township
A new memorial at the Allegheny Township Municipal Building pays tribute to Shawn L. Kuhn, a beloved longtime township employee and resident. The township supervisors recently accepted the memorial to Kuhn from his family. Kuhn who died unexpectedly in February 2021, at the age of 49. He worked in the...
wtae.com
North Huntingdon woman celebrates 105th birthday
Irene Orenak of North Huntingdon rang in her 105thbirthday on Wednesday. Her loving granddaughter-in-law, Heather, tells us Irene belongs to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport. She's also a member of the Bluebirds Duck Pins bowling team. Irene enjoys bingo, embroidery, cross stitch, word searches and spending time with...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
butlerradio.com
Grove City College’s Baja Racing Comes To Switchback
The public is invited to attend a local event this weekend featuring off-road vehicles engineered and designed by college students. Grove City College Racing Society of Automotive Engineers club is hosting the second annual Baja Butler Bash all day Saturday at Switchback race track just off Route 8 North. A...
butlerradio.com
Kimberly S. “Kim” Perkins Hamilton
Kimberly S. “Kim” Perkins Hamilton, 59, of Butler, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, following a courageous battle with COVID and cancer. Kimberly was born in Butler on November 29, 1962. She was the daughter of...
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
