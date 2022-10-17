Read full article on original website
Garrison residents raise concerns about rezoning
A regular Garrison City Council meeting held on Oct. 11 included application approvals, fire department updates, a recess for a public hearing and plenty of public comments. Applications approved by the council that evening included the final plat of Garrison Bay, amending the conditional use permit application of Garrison Creek Homes Development, the Garrison Bay vegetation plan and rezoning approximately 40 acres from residential to commercial. Also approved was a change in an ordinance to raise commercial building height limits from 25 feet to 40...
New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open
SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”
Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
Ridlehoover: Students Utilizing Additional Mental Health Services
SARTELL (WJON News) - There continues to be a growing need for mental health support and services for students across the country. Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says heading into this school year, they've stressed the importance of making sure students have a strong support system within each school building.
voiceofalexandria.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for the new Hwy. 29 overpass in Glenwood
(Glendwood, MN)--A ribbon cutting ceremony with guest speakers took place on Monday, October 17th to mark the first car to drive over the new Hwy. 29 overpass bridge in Glenwood. The first car was driven by Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner. It was then followed by Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Glenwood...
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake. Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an...
Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver
WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver. On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.
Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Building New Sartell Location
SARTELL (WJON News)- Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is moving to a new location. The mental health clinic is breaking ground this week on a new outpatient mental health clinic and Autism clinic in the Sartell area. Clinic Manager Samantha Keeville says the new facility allows them to expand their programming...
Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone
BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
kduz.com
HPD Investigating Odd Vandalism
Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving an odd report of vandalism Monday night. Police say an adult female living in the 1100 Block of Prairie View Drive Southwest reported that lunch meat and chocolate milk was put all over their vehicle and that it occurred sometime that afternoon between when their.
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County
Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
kvsc.org
St. Augusta Fire Leaves Two People Unharmed
A House in St. Augusta just South of St. Cloud was ablaze on Tuesday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call of a house fire at the address of 1997 238th Street in the city of St. Augusta at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. 57-year-old David Miller...
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
voiceofalexandria.com
Deer hunter is injured after falling out of deer stand
(Maple Grove Township, MN)--Authorities in Crow Wing County reportedly responded to a male that fell out of a deer stand and was injured. The incident took place in Maple Grove Township southeast of Brainerd. According to the report, a family member that was hunting on the same property as the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
klfdradio.com
Meeker County Auditor’s Office Rejecting Several Ballots
The Meeker County Auditor’s office is seeing several ballots rejected for voters who have returned absentee or mail ballots. Each required square on the signature envelopes must be completed. Auditor Barb Loch says there may be some confusion because in 2020 this requirement was waived, but at that time,...
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
