Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
The Spurlington Tunnel, Haunted by a Witch, and Killed by Jesse James.Sara BCampbellsville, KY
Related
kcountry1057.com
Ernest “Ernie” Greer
FUNERAL – Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle with burial to follow in the Harden Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 PM on Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle. L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
kcountry1057.com
James Richard Brockman
JAMES RICHARD BROCKMAN, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED MONDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, WANDA J. BROCKMAN OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; FOUR DAUGHTERS: MICHELLE BROCKMAN McMILLAN, DONNA WILSON AND HUSBAND, TOMMIE AND VICKIE NEWTON AND HUSBAND, JOHNNY OF CAMPBELLSVILLE AND SHARON GIBSON AND HUSBAND, TERRY OF HODGENVILLE; TEN GRANDCHILDREN; TWENTY GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN; ONE BROTHER AND ONE SISTER: CHARLES JUNIOR BROCKMAN AND MARY ANN VEATCH AND HUSBAND, BILLY OF CAMPBELLSVILLE.
kcountry1057.com
Jean Eggers Pyles
Jean Eggers Pyles, of Somerset, formerly of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late James and Sara Ann (Greer) Eggers, was born August 28, 1928, in Taylor County and departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Somerset at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center. She was 96 years of...
kcountry1057.com
Cordie Ellen “Sissy” Mardis Hedgespeth
Cordie Ellen “Sissy” Mardis Hedgespeth, age 81 of Campbellsville, passed away on Thursday in Louisville at the Jewish Hospital. Survivors include her children: Hank Mardis and wife Lana, Ann Burnell and husband Brian, Jerry Mardis and wife Melissa, Carla Mardis and companion David Lynch, Jason Mardis and wife Anita and Nicole Moffit; a brother: Doyle Mardis and wife Lavon, Roy Mardis and wife Anita and Linda Burris.
kcountry1057.com
Mary Geraldine Parrish
VISITATION WILL BE NOON – 1:00 P.M., MONDAY OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 1:00 P.M., MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL CONDUCTED PRIVATELY IN BROOKSIDE CEMETERY. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY...
kcountry1057.com
Pamela Jean Kilian
Pamela Jean Kilian, age 75 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday. in Jamestown at the Fair Oaks Nursing Home. Survivors include two sons: Paul Davis and Louis Davis, both of Indiana; one sister; two brothers; six granddaughters; eight great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Also her special friends: Jenny Holtzclaw and Tiny...
kcountry1057.com
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall, age 60, passed away on Saturday in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband: David Randell Vanarsdall. Her mother: Delores June Wright Lee better known as “Momma Lee”. 3 daughters and son-in-law: Chasity Davis, Amber and Bobby Pruitt, and Gabrielle Vanarsdall. 2 sons and daughters-in-law:...
kcountry1057.com
Doris Ann Hopkins
Doris Ann Hopkins, age 86 of Greensburg, passed away Saturday at Green Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center. Survived by one sister: Nancy Hopkins of Greensburg. Special cousins: Shirley Coffey, Bill Coffey, and Elijah Coffey all of Campbellsville, Lisa Riney of Lexington, and Layden Coffey of Columbia. ………………….....
kcountry1057.com
Meth Arrest
On Thursday, October 13, Officers initiated a traffic stop on Merchant Street shortly before 11 PM. A search of the vehicle yielded findings of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Vehicle operator Justin Groover, 22, of Campbellsville, and passenger Shelby Netherland, 26, also of Campbellsville were both charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine. Groover was additionally charged with careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers Justin Cross and Trevor Foster were the arresting Officers.
Comments / 0