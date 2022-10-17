On Thursday, October 13, Officers initiated a traffic stop on Merchant Street shortly before 11 PM. A search of the vehicle yielded findings of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Vehicle operator Justin Groover, 22, of Campbellsville, and passenger Shelby Netherland, 26, also of Campbellsville were both charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine. Groover was additionally charged with careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers Justin Cross and Trevor Foster were the arresting Officers.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO