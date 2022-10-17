Read full article on original website
Ernest “Ernie” Greer
FUNERAL – Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle with burial to follow in the Harden Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 PM on Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle. L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Peggy McCubbin Strawder
PEGGY McCubbin STRAWDER, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED SATURDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND, JACK STRAWDER; TWO DAUGHTERS: MARY JO GREEN AND HUSBAND, ARCHIE AND BROOKLYN STRAWDER OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; TWO GRANDSONS; ONE GREAT-GRANDSON; THREE BROTHERS AND ONE SISTER: RANDY McCUBBIN AND WIFE, JANET OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DONNA HARLOW OF MT. WASHINGTON, JOHN McCUBBIN AND WIFE, NANCY OF INDIANA AND GREG McCUBBIN AND WIFE, DEBBIE OF FLORIDA.
Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr.
Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr., age 74 of Campbellsville, passed away Tuesday in Greensburg at the Green Hill Manor. Survivors include a daughter: Bethany Fulks; two grandchildren: Brylee Sprowles and Grace Fulks and a host of friends. The funeral service for Fred Alvin Purvin, Jr., will be Friday at 1:00 P.M....
Mary Geraldine Parrish
VISITATION WILL BE NOON – 1:00 P.M., MONDAY OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 1:00 P.M., MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL CONDUCTED PRIVATELY IN BROOKSIDE CEMETERY. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY...
Cordie Ellen “Sissy” Mardis Hedgespeth
Cordie Ellen “Sissy” Mardis Hedgespeth, age 81 of Campbellsville, passed away on Thursday in Louisville at the Jewish Hospital. Survivors include her children: Hank Mardis and wife Lana, Ann Burnell and husband Brian, Jerry Mardis and wife Melissa, Carla Mardis and companion David Lynch, Jason Mardis and wife Anita and Nicole Moffit; a brother: Doyle Mardis and wife Lavon, Roy Mardis and wife Anita and Linda Burris.
Doris Ann Hopkins
Doris Ann Hopkins, age 86 of Greensburg, passed away Saturday at Green Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center. Survived by one sister: Nancy Hopkins of Greensburg. Special cousins: Shirley Coffey, Bill Coffey, and Elijah Coffey all of Campbellsville, Lisa Riney of Lexington, and Layden Coffey of Columbia. ………………….....
John Allard “Al” Brady
John Allard “Al” Brady, age 93, passed away on Saturday in Lebanon at his home. Survivors include his children: Danny Brady and wife Ruth, Pamela Brady and husband Ronnie Hill, Loretta Farmer and husband Bobby Joe, John Brady and wife Lisa, Charlotte Rose Mattingly and husband Doug, Timmy “Woody” Brady and Sheila Hagan.
Campbellsville University’s Kessler serving on Bernheim Board of Trustees
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Richie Kessler, professor of environmental science/environmental studies program coordinator at Campbellsville University, has been selected to serve on the Bernheim Forest Board of Trustees. “I was honored to be invited to join the Bernheim Board of Trustees,” Kessler said. “Bernheim is a well-respected organization in...
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall, age 60, passed away on Saturday in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband: David Randell Vanarsdall. Her mother: Delores June Wright Lee better known as “Momma Lee”. 3 daughters and son-in-law: Chasity Davis, Amber and Bobby Pruitt, and Gabrielle Vanarsdall. 2 sons and daughters-in-law:...
Meth Arrest
On Thursday, October 13, Officers initiated a traffic stop on Merchant Street shortly before 11 PM. A search of the vehicle yielded findings of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Vehicle operator Justin Groover, 22, of Campbellsville, and passenger Shelby Netherland, 26, also of Campbellsville were both charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine. Groover was additionally charged with careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers Justin Cross and Trevor Foster were the arresting Officers.
