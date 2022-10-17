PEGGY McCubbin STRAWDER, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED SATURDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND, JACK STRAWDER; TWO DAUGHTERS: MARY JO GREEN AND HUSBAND, ARCHIE AND BROOKLYN STRAWDER OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; TWO GRANDSONS; ONE GREAT-GRANDSON; THREE BROTHERS AND ONE SISTER: RANDY McCUBBIN AND WIFE, JANET OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DONNA HARLOW OF MT. WASHINGTON, JOHN McCUBBIN AND WIFE, NANCY OF INDIANA AND GREG McCUBBIN AND WIFE, DEBBIE OF FLORIDA.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO