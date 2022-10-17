Read full article on original website
Jean Eggers Pyles
Jean Eggers Pyles, of Somerset, formerly of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late James and Sara Ann (Greer) Eggers, was born August 28, 1928, in Taylor County and departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Somerset at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center. She was 96 years of...
Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr.
Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr., age 74 of Campbellsville, passed away Tuesday in Greensburg at the Green Hill Manor. Survivors include a daughter: Bethany Fulks; two grandchildren: Brylee Sprowles and Grace Fulks and a host of friends. The funeral service for Fred Alvin Purvin, Jr., will be Friday at 1:00 P.M....
James Richard Brockman
JAMES RICHARD BROCKMAN, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED MONDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, WANDA J. BROCKMAN OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; FOUR DAUGHTERS: MICHELLE BROCKMAN McMILLAN, DONNA WILSON AND HUSBAND, TOMMIE AND VICKIE NEWTON AND HUSBAND, JOHNNY OF CAMPBELLSVILLE AND SHARON GIBSON AND HUSBAND, TERRY OF HODGENVILLE; TEN GRANDCHILDREN; TWENTY GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN; ONE BROTHER AND ONE SISTER: CHARLES JUNIOR BROCKMAN AND MARY ANN VEATCH AND HUSBAND, BILLY OF CAMPBELLSVILLE.
Marie Gupton
VISITATION WILL BE 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 11:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL IN CAMPBELLSVILLE MEMORIAL GARDENS. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED...
Ernest “Ernie” Greer
FUNERAL – Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle with burial to follow in the Harden Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 PM on Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle. L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
John Allard “Al” Brady
John Allard “Al” Brady, age 93 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday at his home. Survivors include his children: Danny Brady and wife Ruth, Pamela Brady and husband Ronnie Hill, Loretta Farmer and husband Bobby Joe, John Brady and wife Lisa, Charlotte Rose Mattingly and husband Doug, Timmy “Woody” Brady and Sheila Hagan; a brother: Bobby Brady and wife Bernice; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cordie Ellen “Sissy” Mardis Hedgespeth
Cordie Ellen “Sissy” Mardis Hedgespeth, age 81 of Campbellsville, passed away on Thursday in Louisville at the Jewish Hospital. Survivors include her children: Hank Mardis and wife Lana, Ann Burnell and husband Brian, Jerry Mardis and wife Melissa, Carla Mardis and companion David Lynch, Jason Mardis and wife Anita and Nicole Moffit; a brother: Doyle Mardis and wife Lavon, Roy Mardis and wife Anita and Linda Burris.
Campbellsville University’s Kessler serving on Bernheim Board of Trustees
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Richie Kessler, professor of environmental science/environmental studies program coordinator at Campbellsville University, has been selected to serve on the Bernheim Forest Board of Trustees. “I was honored to be invited to join the Bernheim Board of Trustees,” Kessler said. “Bernheim is a well-respected organization in...
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall, age 60, passed away on Saturday in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband: David Randell Vanarsdall. Her mother: Delores June Wright Lee better known as “Momma Lee”. 3 daughters and son-in-law: Chasity Davis, Amber and Bobby Pruitt, and Gabrielle Vanarsdall. 2 sons and daughters-in-law:...
Meth Arrest
On Thursday, October 13, Officers initiated a traffic stop on Merchant Street shortly before 11 PM. A search of the vehicle yielded findings of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Vehicle operator Justin Groover, 22, of Campbellsville, and passenger Shelby Netherland, 26, also of Campbellsville were both charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine. Groover was additionally charged with careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers Justin Cross and Trevor Foster were the arresting Officers.
