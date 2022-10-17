Read full article on original website
Ernest “Ernie” Greer
FUNERAL – Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle with burial to follow in the Harden Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 PM on Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle. L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Marie Gupton
VISITATION WILL BE 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 11:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL IN CAMPBELLSVILLE MEMORIAL GARDENS. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED...
Peggy McCubbin Strawder
PEGGY McCubbin STRAWDER, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED SATURDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND, JACK STRAWDER; TWO DAUGHTERS: MARY JO GREEN AND HUSBAND, ARCHIE AND BROOKLYN STRAWDER OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; TWO GRANDSONS; ONE GREAT-GRANDSON; THREE BROTHERS AND ONE SISTER: RANDY McCUBBIN AND WIFE, JANET OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DONNA HARLOW OF MT. WASHINGTON, JOHN McCUBBIN AND WIFE, NANCY OF INDIANA AND GREG McCUBBIN AND WIFE, DEBBIE OF FLORIDA.
Jean Eggers Pyles
Jean Eggers Pyles, of Somerset, formerly of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late James and Sara Ann (Greer) Eggers, was born August 28, 1928, in Taylor County and departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Somerset at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center. She was 96 years of...
Mary Geraldine Parrish
VISITATION WILL BE NOON – 1:00 P.M., MONDAY OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 1:00 P.M., MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL CONDUCTED PRIVATELY IN BROOKSIDE CEMETERY. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY...
John Allard “Al” Brady
John Allard “Al” Brady, age 93 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday at his home. Survivors include his children: Danny Brady and wife Ruth, Pamela Brady and husband Ronnie Hill, Loretta Farmer and husband Bobby Joe, John Brady and wife Lisa, Charlotte Rose Mattingly and husband Doug, Timmy “Woody” Brady and Sheila Hagan; a brother: Bobby Brady and wife Bernice; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Doris Ann Hopkins
Doris Ann Hopkins, age 86 of Greensburg, passed away Saturday at Green Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center. Survived by one sister: Nancy Hopkins of Greensburg. Special cousins: Shirley Coffey, Bill Coffey, and Elijah Coffey all of Campbellsville, Lisa Riney of Lexington, and Layden Coffey of Columbia. ………………….....
Pamela Jean Kilian
Pamela Jean Kilian, age 75 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday. in Jamestown at the Fair Oaks Nursing Home. Survivors include two sons: Paul Davis and Louis Davis, both of Indiana; one sister; two brothers; six granddaughters; eight great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Also her special friends: Jenny Holtzclaw and Tiny...
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall
Patricia Anne Lee Vanarsdall, age 60, passed away on Saturday in Elizabethtown. She is survived by her husband: David Randell Vanarsdall. Her mother: Delores June Wright Lee better known as “Momma Lee”. 3 daughters and son-in-law: Chasity Davis, Amber and Bobby Pruitt, and Gabrielle Vanarsdall. 2 sons and daughters-in-law:...
Campbellsville University’s Kessler serving on Bernheim Board of Trustees
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Richie Kessler, professor of environmental science/environmental studies program coordinator at Campbellsville University, has been selected to serve on the Bernheim Forest Board of Trustees. “I was honored to be invited to join the Bernheim Board of Trustees,” Kessler said. “Bernheim is a well-respected organization in...
