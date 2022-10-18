Uniswap (UNI/USD) forays into Web3 seem to be hitting the right buttons. A week since CoinJournal reported a $165 million funding for DeFi, the native token has been bullish. CoinMarketCap shows that the Uniswap token has gained more than 11% in the past week. It is down by an intraday of 2% after a slight market correction. The gains are the second highest among cryptocurrencies in the top twenty. UNI could remain in a bullish market amid building momentum and reawakened interest.

1 DAY AGO