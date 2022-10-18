Read full article on original website
Uniswap bullish pressure remains. Here is the key target for buyers
Uniswap (UNI/USD) forays into Web3 seem to be hitting the right buttons. A week since CoinJournal reported a $165 million funding for DeFi, the native token has been bullish. CoinMarketCap shows that the Uniswap token has gained more than 11% in the past week. It is down by an intraday of 2% after a slight market correction. The gains are the second highest among cryptocurrencies in the top twenty. UNI could remain in a bullish market amid building momentum and reawakened interest.
OANDA launches new crypto trading service for US customers
OANDA is offering the new crypto trading service via a partnership with Paxos Trust Company. OANDA, one of the leading online broker platforms that provides multi-asset trading among other services, has expanded its services to the United States with a new crypto trading offering. The company’s expansion into the US...
Solana is a 10x return investment sub $20, according to an analyst. Is this realistic?
Solana (SOL/USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies expected to rival Ethereum strongly. With the prospects, the Layer-1 blockchain was labelled the Ethereum killer. The label emanated from its similarities to Ethereum. However, Solana was appreciated more for its faster transactions and lower costs. However, a bearish cryptocurrency market and Solana-specific...
pSTAKE partners Anchorage Digital to bring liquid staking to institutions
Liquid staking protocol pSTAKE to offer native crypto to institutions via Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital, the regulated crypto platform offering integrated financial services and custody solutions to institutions, and the first federally-chartered crypto bank in the United States, now supports the custody of PSTAKE, the native governance token of the liquid staking protocol pSTAKE.
Full decentralisation is a kind of pink dream, says MyNearWallet CEO George Goshanov
George Goshanov believes that competent decision-makers are still needed in the crypto space, which is why full decentralisation is a kind of pink dream. George Goshanov, CEO of MyNearWallet, told FXSTREET in a recent interview that he doesn’t believe in full decentralisation. MyNearWallet is a wallet for the NEAR...
Binance receives a licence to operate a cryptocurrency exchange in Cyprus
Binance received licence to operate in Cyprus, a few weeks after it gained similar approvals in Kazakstan and New Zealand. Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, announced in a blog post on Thursday, that it has gained the necessary approval to operate in Cyprus. The crypto exchange said it had...
Grayscale’s lawsuit against SEC isn’t about Bitcoin, says CEO Michael Sonnenshein
Grayscale filed a lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the company’s CEO said the move means so much more than Bitcoin. Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein has revealed that the company’s lawsuit against the SEC isn’t about Bitcoin. Last year, Grayscale revealed...
Immutable X down by 6% despite Nifty Gateway partnership: will it recover soon?
Immutable X partnered with Nifty Gateway a few hours ago, but that hasn’t been enough to push IMX higher in the short term. IMX, the native coin of the Immutable X network, is down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours. The poor performance comes despite Immutable X announcing a major partnership.
Is Bitcoin one event away from a world of pain?
Bitcoin has been hanging around this $20,000 level – or close to it – for quite a while now. It’s funny how things work. Trade sideways for a couple of weeks and all the traders grow impatient. But people: be careful what you wish for. There is...
The DeFiChain blockchain is now part of the Yield Monitor database
The DeFiChain has joined some prominent blockchains on the Yield Monitor database. Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, has revealed that it has integrated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its Yield Monitor database. This latest cryptocurrency news means that the DeFiChain is now Yield Monitor’s non-EVM mainnet...
Toncoin surges by 10% as the broader crypto market extends its losing streak
The cryptocurrency market is underperforming for the third-consecutive day this week, but TON is currently outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies. TON, the native coin of the Toncoin cryptocurrency, is currently outperforming the other major cryptocurrencies. It has added more than 10% to its value and is trading at around $1.3537...
Best low-cap coins to buy this week
The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming over the past 24 hours, and this might be a good chance for investors to accumulate more coins. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming today after an excellent start to the week. This gives investors an opportunity to purchase more of their favourite coins and tokens.
Chainlink shows signs of bearish pressure – Where is the cryptocurrency heading?
A loss of only 2.58% in the past week should throw caution to Chainlink (LINK/USD) buyers. That’s because the slide has seen the cryptocurrency lose a short-term ascending trendline and triangle. The ascending trendline was already giving buyers hope that LINK could finally break to the upside at $8. Are we set for a further slump?
European digital bank N26 launches crypto trading service
EU-licensed N26 will launch its N26 Crypto in the next few weeks, with the service first available to customers in Austria. N26, Europe’s first regulated mobile bank, is looking to curve off a chunk of the crypto trading market by launching its own service, amid growing demand from clients.
This week in crypto: The Aptos blockchain goes live
Aptos launched its blockchain on Monday, with its native coin going live on several cryptocurrency exchanges later in the week. Aptos Labs blockchain went live on Monday, in the process, became the first of the Facebook spin-off networks to launch. After raising millions of dollars in VC funding, blockchain developers now have a chance to see how it performs compared to the other popular networks like Solana, Cardano, and Ethereum.
Sam Bankman-Fried warns policymakers from locking in decisions that could impact DeFi
Regulating the decentralised finance (DeFi) space and the broader crypto market remains tough for regulators, and Sam Bankman-Fried has now warned against locking in decisions that could impact the space. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX crypto exchange, has warned policymakers from making permanent decisions that could impact the DeFi...
We need to look at global regulation of crypto, says European Commission financial-services commissioner
Each country around the world is looking at regulating cryptocurrencies independently, but Mairead McGuinness said it is time to look at global regulation of crypto. Mairead McGuinness, the European Commission financial-services commissioner, told the Financial Times in a recent interview that they need to look at global regulation of cryptocurrencies.
Zilliqa price prediction: Will this sleeping giant wake up?
Zilliqa price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as demand for the coin continues. ZIL crashed to a low of $0.028, which was the lowest level since November 2020. It has crashed by more than 87% from its highest level this year, giving it a market cap of $385 million.
Decentralisation is beautiful, but it also has ominous downsides
Unquestionably a buzzword within cryptocurrency circles – alongside censorship, regulation and centralisation. This week has proven how big an issue this is – and the growing interest of law enforcement in cryptocurrency. The United States announced Wednesday the takedown of a Russian-Venezuelan network that used Tether (USDT) to move money around illegally.
Perfect Your Trading platform review: is it that important to traders?
Perfect Your Trading platform offers educational material to traders to help them become excellent traders within the shortest time possible. The platform allows traders to choose and pay for trading courses of their choice from a wide selection of tutors and coaches. It provides traders with the opportunity of learning skills to enable them to earn more from the financial markets including crypto markets.
