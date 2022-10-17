Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Confirms Two AEW Stars Still Aren't Talking To Each Other
There is a rift between Proud and Powerful. On "Keeping It 100," Konnan was candid about the issues between Santana and Ortiz. "They ain't talking to each other," Konnan said, adding that "it breaks [his] heart" to see the two men not seeing eye to eye. "You know I've said...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW May Counter Finn Balor And The OC On WWE NXT With Fellow Bullet Club Member
AEW and WWE are loading up for Tuesday night's head-to-head matchup between "Dynamite" and "NXT." On one side, WWE is bringing in several main roster names, former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and, perhaps Finn Balor as well for "NXT." It would thus be only natural for AEW to counter with a Bullet Club member of its own.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Officially Books World Title Match For Full Gear
MJF trolled fans into thinking he’ll cash-in his poker chip against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship during the main event of Dynamite last night. The match is now made official for Full Gear. AEW’s official Twitter account announced on Wednesday that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW...
411mania.com
Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk & The Elite Mentioned During AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling made mention of both The Young Bucks and CM Punk on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the broadcast, it was mentioned on commentary that Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks were the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. This was shortly before the AEW World Trios Title bout that took place on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
ewrestlingnews.com
Would Bret Hart Be Interested In Wrestling One Last Match At His Current Age?
During a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Bret “Hitman” Hart revealed that he would wrestle one more match at his current age if he were healthy enough to do it. Unfortunately, the Hitman has been dealing with a number of health issues over the years and is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Tag Team Title Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ll see both the men’s and women’s NXT Tag Team Championships up for grabs on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Edris Enofe & Malik Blade will face off against Pretty Deadly for the men’s tag team titles.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s AEW Dark, Delirious To Make MLW Debut, More
A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We’ve got several matches announced for next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on this week’s show that we’ll see Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Jamie Hayter, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In The Pro Wrestling Business
Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a recent guest on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics, including his first job in pro wrestling. He said,. “I was 16, I used to travel, I wasn’t yet...
